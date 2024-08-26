Mars Launches New Functional Petfood Range In NZ - Using Green-Lipped Mussel

Supplied / Mars

New Zealand’s aquaculture industry is set to benefit from the expanded use of green-lipped mussel extract in functional pet foods by Mars, the world’s largest pet nutrition company.

The move will see the company launch a new range of premium pet food marketed under the ADVANCE (TM) brand in New Zealand.

Canine osteoarthritis is a common degenerative joint disease in dogs that significantly impacts their quality of life. The condition affects up to 20% of dogs over one year of age but increases in prevalence as they get older impacting 80% of dogs aged eight years or more.[1]

The growing prevalence is particularly notable in older and overweight dogs, where the condition often manifests as chronic pain and reduced mobility. Research shows rates of canine osteoarthritis are growing as a result of longer lifespans, increasing rates of obesity, and better diagnostic tools.

The kutai or green-lipped mussel (Perna canaliculus) is indigenous to New Zealand and the country’s most valuable aquaculture species.[2]

The canine arthritis treatment market is growing at a rate of 4% per annum and is forecast to surge to $6.3 billion over the next decade as more dogs are diagnosed with the condition.[3]

The discovery that a diet sufficiently supplemented with green-lipped mussels is beneficial for canine joint health maintenance, helping to promote cartilage regeneration and reduce joint inflammation for better mobility, was first identified by scientists at Waltham Petcare Science Institute in the UK 25 years ago.

Locally grown and refined green-lipped mussel extract was recently exported to Australia for incorporation into a new line of functional nutrition, ADVANCE pet food by Mars, the world’s largest pet food company.

Rapid sales growth in that market will see the petcare brand launch in New Zealand exclusively through Pet Direct, with volumes of the mussel extract set to grow to meet trans-Tasman demand.

Mark Vette, Dog Zen animal behaviourist, says in addition to physical health a good diet is essential to a dog’s mood, behaviour and general well-being.

Vette says that fortified (nutritionally complete and balanced) pet foods such as the premium ADVANCE range, ensure a dog receives all the essential nutrition they require and while some premium pet foods, like ADVANCE, are not cheap, they can be a cost-effective way to support your dog’s health in the long run.

Vette says ADVANCE was pioneered using a combination of cutting-edge global science, local expertise and the finest ingredients to produce premium products that are uniquely formulated for pets.

“We know that the gut biome has an important role to play when it comes to a canine’s brain health. Dogs just like humans need to have the right nutrition to support the gut, and brain axis which is highly influential on mood and behaviour.

“When dogs are suffering from a lack of essential nutrients or malnutrition we tend to see an increase in anxieties, irritability, depression and mood swings. One of the things I look at first as a dog behaviourist is a diet to ensure they are getting the critical nutrients for brain development and gut maintenance along with a good balance of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

“Osteoarthritis can be painful for dogs and this can affect their mood and also lead to stress which increases cortisol levels.

“Dogs are also living a lot longer now their life expectancy used to be around 10 years but now we are seeing dogs live to 17 years.

“Dogs, as they age, suffer cognitive decline, dementia and senility and a decrease in their sensory capabilities, so there is a huge amount of research and development going into supporting dogs, as we do humans in these later years.

“The team at Mars have pet health and wellbeing down to a science and as experts in nutrition development they are committed to ensuring lifelong wellbeing - intuitively empowering every pet parent to do the best for their pet,” he says.

Dr Fiona Patterson, chief veterinarian at Mars Petcare, says while there is no cure for canine arthritis the industry is focused on developing ways to help manage the symptoms of the condition.

She says that research has shown that ADVANCE pet food diets containing green-lipped mussel powder, are clinically proven to help manage joint health in dogs.[4]

“Dogs are actually one of the most diverse species on the planet, and that’s largely because we’ve selectively bred them for different attributes we require like shepherding, guarding and as companions.

“The relationship we have with our pets has never been closer, so we notice when things aren’t quite right with them.

“Osteoarthritis affects a fifth of dogs over one year of age and this condition is the number one cause of chronic pain in dogs. Untreated this can lead to ongoing inflammation and degradation within the joint, causing the dog significant and persistent discomfort which is exacerbated as a dog ages.

“A predisposition to osteoarthritis is influenced by quite a range of factors, including genetics, obesity, presence of conditions such as hip or elbow dysplasia, previous joint injuries and any developmental disorders.

“If a dog has any of these predisposing factors it can lead to joint degradation and chronic pain and this can affect large and small breeds alike.

“Green-lipped mussel powder provides the building blocks of cartilage such as chondroitin and glucosamine that, following veterinary consultation, may be a helpful addition in managing arthritic symptoms in dogs,” says Dr Patterson.

[1] Anderson KL, Zulch H, O'Neill DG, Meeson RL, Collins LM. Risk Factors for Canine Osteoarthritis and Its Predisposing Arthropathies: A Systematic Review. Front Vet Sci. 2020 Apr 28;7:220. doi: 10.3389/fvets.2020.00220. PMID: 32411739; PMCID: PMC7198754.

[2] Chaput, R., Quigley, C.N., Weppe, S.B. et al. Identifying the source populations supplying a vital economic marine species for the New Zealand aquaculture industry. Sci Rep 13, 9344 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-36224-y

[3] Canine arthritis treatment market. (2024, February 29). https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canine-arthritis-market

[4] Rialland P, Bichot S, Lussier B, Moreau M, Beaudry F, del Castillo JR, Gauvin D, Troncy E. Effect of a diet enriched with green-lipped mussel on pain behavior and functioning in dogs with clinical osteoarthritis. Can J Vet Res. 2013 Jan;77(1):66-74. PMID: 23814358; PMCID: PMC3525174.

© Scoop Media

