Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hydro Lakes Receive Welcome Boost From Weekend Weather

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 8:06 am
Press Release: Meridian

Strong winds and rain over the weekend have helped ease the need for hydro generation by Meridian’s Waitaki River power stations.

Recent inflows have seen storage at Lake Pūkaki nudge upwards, while Lake Manapōuri storage is now above average for the first time since mid-June.

“The weekend saw some moderate rainfall to help lift lake levels and it’s good to see more rain in the forecast across the week,” says Chris Ewers, Meridian GM Wholesale.

“It’s a battle of inches at the moment, and things are definitely heading in the right direction.

“It’s been great to see the significant contribution of wind towards New Zealand’s needs. Over the last week Harapaki Wind Farm has been regularly pushing out more than 130MW, and our other wind farms throughout New Zealand have also been generating near the top of their ranges.”

Over the last week Meridian’s six wind farms produced daily totals of up to 9GWh, which has exceeded the daily generation totals from Meridian’s six power stations along the Waitaki Hydro Scheme. Harapaki is Meridian’s newest wind farm, situated in Hawke’s Bay, and capable of producing up to 176MW from its 41 turbines.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Meridian on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 