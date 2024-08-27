ERANZ Welcomes Pragmatic Steps To Increase Energy Security

The Chief Executive of ERANZ (the Electricity Retailers' Association of New Zealand), Bridget Abernethy, has welcomed yesterday’s announcements from the Government on actions that will increase energy security for New Zealand.

“The Government understands that there is a fuels supply issue in the electricity market right now, and we welcome the pragmatic steps outlined.

“Our members supply a significant amount of electricity to customers in New Zealand. They are very focused on ensuring there is consistent supply for all businesses and households, while also investing in significant new renewable energy infrastructure for the future.

“No households and very few commercial and industrial consumers actually pay the electricity spot price. These customers receive certainty through long-term fixed-price contracts with their retailer.

“We welcome yesterday’s announcement – it shows that Government understands the importance of certainty for investment in the sector” Ms. Abernethy says.

“Initiatives like allowing access to more of the water in our hydro lakes and giving greater certainty on consenting for renewable energy projects, are hugely important for ensuring security of supply for New Zealanders. We also appreciate the Government's acknowledgement of thermal fuel as an essential back up offering security of supply while new renewable generation is built.

“ERANZ members have committed to more than $6 billion of new renewable investment by 2030, with a number of these projects expected to come on-stream over the next two years.”

About ERANZ

We represent companies that sell electricity to Kiwi homes and businesses. Collectively, our members supply almost 90 percent of New Zealand’s electricity.

We work for a competitive, fair, and sustainable electricity market that benefits New Zealand consumers.

Our three core priorities are:

Advocating for an efficient energy market. Supporting the most vulnerable in our society gain fair access to energy. Championing electricity as the key driver for New Zealand's zero emissions future.

