Port Of Auckland Wins Emerging Leaders Category At 2024 New Zealand CIO Awards

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Ports of Auckland

Port of Auckland’s Manvi Madan has won the Emerging ICT Leader of the Year Award at the 2024 New Zealand CIO Awards.

Manvi, who was recently appointed the port’s manager of data and insights, took out the award at a gala awards dinner held in Auckland.

She was one of two finalists shortlisted for the Emerging ICT Leader of the Year Award.

Her work at the port has involved shaping a common data platform and leading re-platforming of mission critical operational data assets to a more stable, cost effective and robust platform. She accomplished this while still enabling day-to-day reporting operations and activities.

The judging panel said: Manvi is a strong voice for ethics and equality in one of the fastest growing and most critical areas of information technology and sets the standard for emerging ICT leaders.

As well as four years working within the port’s data team, Manvi has been a keynote speaker at the CIO Summit, Generative AI Summit and CIO Leaders’ Summit. Manvi also has a strong partnership with her alma mater, University of Auckland. Manvi frequently returns as a guest speaker and represents the port on the University of Auckland’s Data Science Department’s Industry Advisory Panel, along with some of the most prominent leaders in the data science and AI space.

“The award is a testament to the transformative change happening at the port,” says Manvi. “The wisdom and guidance of my mentors, peers, and colleagues at the port have been instrumental in shaping me as a leader. I am deeply honoured and inspired to have accepted this award. This recognition highlights the importance of pushing boundaries, creating meaningful impact and doing basics brilliantly,” she says.

The awards were held as part of the New Zealand CIO Summit, produced by IDC and Brightstar.

