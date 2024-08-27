Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
AMI RepairHub To Open In Queenstown

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: AMI Insurance

IAG NZ Repairhub Limited is pleased to announce that an AMI RepairHub will open in Queenstown, following its acquisition of Queenstown Collision Centre.

Located at 65 Glenda Drive in Frankton, doors will open to the AMI RepairHub on Sunday 1 September, as rebranding begins.

With sites in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, the Queenstown site will be the tenth AMI RepairHub and the first to open in Central Otago. 

“We acquired Queenstown Collision Centre with a focus on using the local expertise of its team and to streamline the vehicle repair process for our customers,” says IAG New Zealand Executive General Manager Supply Chain and Hub Services, Dean MacGregor.

“We have been working closely with the former owners, who have done a great job building their business since opening in 2000, and we wish them all the best for their retirement,” says AMI RepairHub CEO, Gary Geeves.

AMI RepairHub Queenstown will provide full collision repair services, including structural and light commercial repairs, with an average repair time of 4.5 days for AMI, State, NZI, Lumley, Lantern, NAC, Swann, ASB, BNZ, Westpac and Co-Operative Bank customers.

“This is a crucial time to offer a collision repair service for our customers in the Queenstown and Wanaka area, who have been experiencing up to five weeks of waiting time for vehicle repairs. Our move to this region will significantly reduce time between vehicle drop-off and pick-up,” adds Mr MacGregor.

The site also aligns with AMI RepairHub’s sustainability initiatives, offering an opportunity to support a growing market with innovative technology, and sustainable business practices.

“At the heart of our exceptional Hub Services are our dedicated people, who help create a safe and environmentally sustainable workplace. We are looking forward to combining local expertise and talent, with our industry-leading Hub Service,” says Mr MacGregor.

