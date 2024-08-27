Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Water Authority Of Fiji Successfully Deploys Gentrack On AWS To Drive Business Transformation

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Gentrack

Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a provider of next gen solutions for utilities, today announced the successful completion of a major transformation project at the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF). This significant milestone marks a new era for WAF, providing a future-proofed cloud platform for improved customer experiences, enhanced billing and collections operations, and support for advanced water metering technologies in Fiji. 

Through a collaborative partnership, Gentrack and WAF seamlessly migrated WAF's Gentrack solution to a high-performance Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, along with next-generation capabilities to support new customer experiences and enhanced collections success. The project was completed within the timeframe set by WAF, ensuring minimal disruption to customer and revenue operations and provides immediate cost savings through digitisation and automation of key billing, customer and revenue activities. 

This transition to the Gentrack platform on AWS lays the groundwork for WAF's continued transformation, fostering a customer-centric experience and unlocking the potential of Gentrack's best-in-class revenue management capabilities. WAF can now focus on automating additional business processes and maximising the benefits of the new cloud platform including enhanced debt recovery and reducing operational costs.

Sekove Uluinayau, Chief Customer Officer at the Water Authority of Fiji said:

“We are delighted with the successful completion of this project. It’s a major step forward in our journey to improve our service delivery to all our valued customers. The new cloud platform will enable us to better serve our customers and meet our strategic objectives as an essential service provider in Fiji.’ 

Allan Sampson, General Manager New Zealand, Gentrack said: 

‘Gentrack’s Team Pacifika and the WAF team worked exceptionally well together to deliver this project. The new cloud platform lays the foundation for WAF to explore its plans for corporatisation, improve revenue management, deliver new customer experiences, and drive down costs through automation." 

