NZME And ANZ Partner To Deliver Star-studded Live Broadcast Fundraising Event For Daffodil Day

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is teaming up with ANZ this Daffodil Day to host a special live broadcast event featuring star-studded live music performances, special guest appearances and epic fundraising activity for the Cancer Society as part of the country’s first ever live Donation Station.

Daffodil Day, held on Friday 30 August, is a major annual fundraiser event that aims to both raise awareness and money for the Cancer Society. The collab event is being emceed by ZM hosts Carl Fletcher, Vaughan Smith, Hayley Sproull, Georgia Burt, Bree Tomasel and Clint Roberts at NZME’s Auckland HQ, with the full broadcast live on-air and online with ZM and iHeartRadio.

The celebrity line up will feature Jeremy Wells - Radio Hauraki Breakfast host, iconic TV legend Hilary Barry, and many of NZME’s radio hosts including Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce, and Megan Papas from The Hits, and Coast's Toni Street and Sam Wallace. Performances from local musical talent including Cassie Henderson and Jon Toogood, will take place throughout the day.

NZME’s stations have been building up to the big day with old-school style telethon challenges to encourage early listener donations. If they smash their donation goals, we could see The Hits’ Drive show hosts Matty McLean and PJ Harding take an icy dip in the Marlborough Sounds or Flava’s Breakfast hosts Stacey Morrison, Azura Lane and Charlie Pome’e run a kilometre for every thousand dollars donated. And if the event wasn’t jam-packed enough, Radio Hauraki will be flying across Auckland with a very special fundraising message.

James Butcher, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says: “We’re incredibly proud to be working with our valued agency partner, PHD, and the awesome team at ANZ for the iconic Daffodil Day fundraiser. Radio plays a big part in our local communities and we are pleased we can harness the power of our many radio brands, our well-known hosts and voices to help drive donations.”

Sarah Yetton, NZME General Manager of Agency Sales, says NZME wanted to do something truly unique to make a mark in support of such an important cause.

“This unique initiative unites multiple NZME brands, radio stations, and talent at a scale we've never seen before. To build momentum, we’re launching multiple lead-up challenges across our entire network, generating excitement, and driving donations. Our support is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring New Zealanders to give generously this Daffodil Day,” says Yetton.

ANZ Head of Sponsorship, Sarah Rogan, says she hopes the entertainment and excitement of the Donation Station will encourage other Kiwis to donate.

“Daffodil Day is an iconic day that has been a part of New Zealand communities for 34 years and ANZ is proud to have been part of it over that time. The telethons of the 80s live-on in Kiwi culture,” she says.

NZME’s team of 1200 across the country are also showing their support with an internal ‘Fake it or Bake It’ bake sale fundraising event. To listen on Friday 30 August, Play ZM or join the livestream here.

