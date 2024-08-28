MoneyHub Awards Flight Centre Mastercard Top Honors For 2024

MoneyHub, New Zealand's leading personal finance website, is proud to announce the Flight Centre Mastercard as its Best Travel Credit Card for 2024.

Recognised for its innovative features and exceptional value, the Flight Centre Mastercard offers New Zealand travellers a seamless way to earn and redeem rewards for everyday spending, particularly when planning and booking travel.

Christopher Walsh, MoneyHub's Head of Research, comments:

"The Flight Centre Mastercard is an innovative product that rewards travellers for everyday spending, which can be seamlessly redeemed against your next travel booking with Flight Centre".

"We are fans of the card having no international transactions and currency conversion fees, meaning you won't pay any FX fees—saving you around 2% compared to most bank-issued credit cards".

"The reward system is straightforward and generous. Cardholders earn 1.00 Flight Centre Reward for every NZ$150 spent at any retailer that accepts Mastercard in New Zealand, 1.00 Reward for every NZ$100 spent internationally, and 2.00 Rewards for every NZ$150 spent at Flight Centre NZ. Moreover, these rewards can be redeemed on any airline, hotel, or travel package booked through Flight Centre with Flight Centre Mastercard".

"We like the fact that redeeming is easy; Flight Centre Rewards are automatically credited to the Flight Centre Mastercard account. Flight Centre rewards are valid for three years. Additionally, the card offers long-term, interest-free deals in-store at Flight Centre and at participating retailers throughout New Zealand, giving cardholders more flexibility".

"A credit card that offers free FX fees and a 1.33% rebate on Flight Centre bookings is a win-win. New Zealanders can spend $15,000+ on a trip of a lifetime before leaving New Zealand and get a $200 credit for future travel. At a time when bank credit card rewards have been scaled down, the Flight Centre Mastercard is our favourite travel card. Flight Centre launched this card in 2017 and continues to lead the market with a Mastercard that offers excellent value. There's a lot to like about this card."

About MoneyHub: MoneyHub is New Zealand's leading independent personal finance information source. From credit cards to home loans, insurance, and investments, MoneyHub empowers Kiwis to make informed financial decisions by providing transparent, unbiased insights.

