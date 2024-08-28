Sustainability And Development Role Announced At Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has announced the appointment of Queenstown local Arthur Lee into the newly created role of Sustainability and Development Officer.

Lee has devoted his career to sustainable buildings since the completion of his higher education in Wellington and Denmark. He's worked as an architectural designer over the past few years, delivering residential developments from concept to completion.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team,” Lee says. “My specialised areas include Passive House design, Homestar, whole of life carbon assessment, and prefabrication construction. After seven years living in the district, I’m stoked to be part of the team contributing to more sustainable homes and communities throughout Queenstown and Wānaka.”

Lee’s role includes supporting the design management function of QLCHT’s residential housing projects, as well as driving sustainability initiatives both in the built environment and QLCHT’s internal processes.

QLCHT chief executive Julie Scott says she’s delighted with Lee’s appointment.

“We are looking to introduce more passive elements into our new builds and enhance the performance of the homes to make them more affordable for our occupants to live in,” she says. “Arthur will help us realise this goal whilst also helping us improve sustainability from a holistic organisational perspective.”

About the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

QLCHT is a not-for-profit social enterprise created to manage and deliver affordable housing solutions to those vital to the community who cannot afford it. Initiated by Queenstown Lakes District Council in 2007, which recognised the affordability issue and acted upon it, the Trust is an independent entity operating throughout the Queenstown Lakes District.

