Meet The Fresh New Face Of Your Favourite Mayo

Photo/Supplied

Best Foods, the mayo that’s been a staple in Kiwi kitchens for generations, has revealed a fresh new look across its full range of mayonnaise.

After 15 years, the brand has taken a bold step to evolve its easily recognisable label with a fresh, eye-catching design that maximises findability on the shelf. The new pack features the classic Best Foods blue, now complemented by a striking yellow band and cartouche logo that draws attention instantly. The front showcases the yellow paper texture with two eggs side by side, emphasising that Best Foods is still made with cage-free eggs and has its same great taste. The Best Foods logo remains prominently displayed on the jar, ensuring fans can easily spot it on shelves.

The new packaging is made with Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic, living up to its brand promise to ensure it reduces waste – the added advantage is that fans can now enjoy the same great taste they’ve always loved and do their bit for the planet at the same time.

“We knew it was a big move to change something so loved and classic,” says Nabomita Bagchi, Head of Marketing at Unilever International. “We’re proud of this update and confident that while the jar may look different, the quality and flavour you love are exactly the same. It’s a fresh new look that stays true to our roots.”

The PCR jar has a slight blue tint, a sign that the jar has been recycled and while this looks a little different to the previous jars, the quality of the mayonnaise on the inside is the same trusted one Kiwi’s have loved for years.

You can find the new-look Best Foods Mayo at your local supermarket now.

Looking for some meal inspiration? Check out our delicious recipes at www.bestfoods.co.nz and follow us on social media for the latest tasty updates!

