TDDA Achieves New Zealand’s First IANZ Accreditation For Oral Fluid Collection

The Drug Detection Agency(TDDA) is announcing its latest achievement as the first drug and alcohol testing and collection company in New Zealand to receive IANZ accreditation for oral fluid collection. This new accreditation is in relation to Section 2 of the Australian/New Zealand Standard AS/NZS 4760:2019 (oral fluid), and naturally aligns with the IANZ accreditation TDDA already hold for drugs in urine.

The accreditation demonstrates TDDA’s ongoing leadership in providing comprehensive substance testing services to Australasian workplaces and its commitment to quality and compliance with health and safety practices.

The IANZ accreditation means processes meet rigorous standards and critical aspects of oral fluid testing, including collection, storage, handling and dispatch. This standard is critical for the procedure of specimen collection, as well as the detection and quantification of drugs in oral fluid, providing the highest level of reliability and accuracy.

“TDDA is the largest provider of workplace drug and alcohol testing in New Zealand; we help companies do over 250,000 screenings a year. Being the first testing and collection agency to achieve IANZ accreditation means our clients can have confidence that our testing processes are of the highest level, giving them accurate and actionable information that will withstand a legal test if it arises,” says Glenn Dobson, CEO of TDDA.

Oral fluid testing analyses samples of saliva for the presence of illegal drugs and prescription medications and has seen significant technological advancements over the years. In many settings it is a preferred method of testing, capable of detecting a wide range of drugs with acceptable accuracy and reliability.

A report by Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum suggested that poor health and safety performance and progress cost New Zealand $4.4 billion in 2022 alone. Approximately 70 people die from work-related accidents each year – higher per capita than in Australia and the United Kingdom.

“TDDA’s comprehensive substance testing solutions are tailored for all safety sensitive industries where safety and precision are non-negotiable, including transport, manufacturing, construction, civil works, forestry and farming. Our testing can detect a wide range of substances, including amphetamines, methamphetamines, opioids and cannabis,” says Dobson.

In addition to oral fluid testing, TDDA offers a comprehensive suite of drug and alcohol tests, including breathalyser technology, hair alcohol testing and multi-panel substance tests. With almost two decades of experience and a proven track record of supporting businesses across Australia and New Zealand, TDDA continues to lead the industry in navigating the complex landscape of workplace safety with confidence.

“In high-stake industries where heavy equipment is frequently used, businesses must be vigilant. We understand that health and safety management is a part of day-to-day business, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our clients can completely trust in the safety and accuracy of our services. The IANZ accreditation provides our clients with the assurance that TDDA’s drug testing processes are both compliant and independently audited, allowing them to effectively manage drug risks and uphold their commitment to an active safety culture,” says Dobson.

About The Drug Detection Agency

TDDA was established in 2005 to provide New Zealand and Australian businesses with end-to-end workplace substance testing, education, and policy services. TDDA is a leader in workplace substance testing with more than 300 staff, 90 mobile health clinics, 65 locations throughout Australasia, and processing more than 250,000 tests annually. TDDA holds ISO17025 accreditation for workplace substance testing in both Australia and New Zealand, ensuring its operations meet rigorous international standards in quality management and competence. TDDA’s process and technologies create safer workplaces. Visit www.tdda.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

