Electronic Card Transactions: August 2024

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

August 2024 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the August 2024 month (compared with July 2024) were:

spending in the retail industries increased 0.2 percent ($10 million)

spending in the core retail industries increased 0.4 percent ($25 million).

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/electronic-card-transactions-august-2024

© Scoop Media

