Wairarapa Awards Finalists Revealed

Business Wairarapa proudly announced the finalists for the 2024 Spark Business Hub Wairarapa Awards last night at the Trust House Finalists Reveal at Copthorne Solway Park.

A total of 27 businesses have been selected across nine categories, each exemplifying the innovation, dedication and community spirit that defines our region's vibrant business landscape.

Business Wairarapa Chair Marie-Claire Andrews stated: “The Spark Business Hub Wairarapa Awards has become the pinnacle of business achievement and entrepreneurship in our region. This year’s entries represent another diverse and impressive array of enterprises, making the judges' task more difficult than ever.”

With over 75 submissions, the 2024 Awards have once again broken previous records. From well-established enterprises to emerging innovators, the 2024 Finalists are:

For the Gibson Sheat TEAM Award, recognising outstanding service to the community and investment in people:

Aunt Ginger’s Kitchen

Madison Hair & Nails

My Trucking

Harcourts Hamill Realty INNOVATION Award, celebrating trailblazers in new ideas and products:

Farman Turkington Ltd

Fernglen Farm

Moving Portraits

Business Wairarapa DIVERSIFICATION Award, honoring businesses that have successfully pivoted and adapted:

Molewood Orchard

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

Tora Coastal Walks

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa PAKIHI MĀORI Award, acknowledging significant contributions to Māori enterprise:

Muri Aroha

Pipiri Consulting

Te Aka Manawa Motuhake Tapuhi Ltd

Kloeg Family Collective EXPERIENCE Award, highlighting exceptional customer experiences:

Clareville Nursery & Garden Centre

Go Zone

Martinborough Pharmacy

Masterton Trust Lands Trust NOT-FOR-PROFIT Award, recognising invaluable community contributions:

Featherston Community Centre

Te Awhina Community Hub

WaiWaster Food Recue

Tranzit VIBRANT Award, celebrating leaders in Wairarapa’s hospitality and tourism sector:

Pūkaha Garden Tour

South Wairarapa Rotary - Martinborough Fair

Wairarapa Balloon Festival

WBS EMERGING Award, showcasing the region’s brightest new businesses:

Be Happy Chocolate

Digital Cactus

Shotz Coffee - The Rad Pad & The Coffee

Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs, Youth2Work Wairarapa YOUTH-FRIENDLY Award, recognizing commitment to youth development:

Braiden International Ltd

Scotty’s Meats

Fresh Choice Greytown

Andrews acknowledged the 2024 naming sponsor, Spark Business Hub Wairarapa, as well as category sponsors and awards partners - Gallagher Insurance, Trust House, MoreFM Wairarapa 89.5, Wairarapa Times-Age, and the Carterton, Masterton, and South Wairarapa District Councils.

“Every business that entered deserved to be a finalist”, said Andrews, highlighting the need for local businesses to keep telling their stories and to celebrate themselves for all they do to contribute to the regional economy.

Tickets for the Grand Finale Gala Dinner on 14 November at Matahiwi Winery and featuring Hilary Barry as Guest MC are now available now through the Business Wairarapa website at www.wairarapachamber.co.nz

