Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

36 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:31 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Thirty-two lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $10,377 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,061.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Gloss Mangōnui 
Kamo Lotto Whangārei 
MyLotto (x5 incl. 2x PB) Auckland 
Graeme Ave Superette Auckland 
Merivale Superette Auckland 
Clendon Postshop Lotto (x2) Auckland 
Pak N Save Pukekohe (x2) Pukekohe 
Paper Plus Otorohanga Otorohanga 
Pak n Save Te Awamutu Te Awamutu 
MyLotto (x2) Waikato 
MyLotto New Plymouth  
MyLotto Napier 
Pak N Save Hawera Hāwera 
New World Waipukurau Waipukurau 
MyLotto Palmerston North  
Four Square Ashhurst Village Palmerston North 
New World Kapiti Paraparaumu 
Wing On Chang Food Market Wellington 
MyLotto Wellington 
Richmond Night N Day Nelson 
MyLotto (x5 incl. 1x PB) Canterbury  
Whitcoulls Northlands Christchurch 
On the Spot General Store Cash Christchurch 
New World Cromwell Cromwell 
MyLotto Dunedin 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 