36 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Thirty-two lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $10,377 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,061.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Gloss
|Mangōnui
|Kamo Lotto
|Whangārei
|MyLotto (x5 incl. 2x PB)
|Auckland
|Graeme Ave Superette
|Auckland
|Merivale Superette
|Auckland
|Clendon Postshop Lotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Pak N Save Pukekohe (x2)
|Pukekohe
|Paper Plus Otorohanga
|Otorohanga
|Pak n Save Te Awamutu
|Te Awamutu
|MyLotto (x2)
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|MyLotto
|Napier
|Pak N Save Hawera
|Hāwera
|New World Waipukurau
|Waipukurau
|MyLotto
|Palmerston North
|Four Square Ashhurst Village
|Palmerston North
|New World Kapiti
|Paraparaumu
|Wing On Chang Food Market
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Richmond Night N Day
|Nelson
|MyLotto (x5 incl. 1x PB)
|Canterbury
|Whitcoulls Northlands
|Christchurch
|On the Spot General Store Cash
|Christchurch
|New World Cromwell
|Cromwell
|MyLotto
|Dunedin
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.