36 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thirty-two lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $10,377 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,061.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Gloss Mangōnui Kamo Lotto Whangārei MyLotto (x5 incl. 2x PB) Auckland Graeme Ave Superette Auckland Merivale Superette Auckland Clendon Postshop Lotto (x2) Auckland Pak N Save Pukekohe (x2) Pukekohe Paper Plus Otorohanga Otorohanga Pak n Save Te Awamutu Te Awamutu MyLotto (x2) Waikato MyLotto New Plymouth MyLotto Napier Pak N Save Hawera Hāwera New World Waipukurau Waipukurau MyLotto Palmerston North Four Square Ashhurst Village Palmerston North New World Kapiti Paraparaumu Wing On Chang Food Market Wellington MyLotto Wellington Richmond Night N Day Nelson MyLotto (x5 incl. 1x PB) Canterbury Whitcoulls Northlands Christchurch On the Spot General Store Cash Christchurch New World Cromwell Cromwell MyLotto Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

