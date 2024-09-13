Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million

31st August 2024

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Paraparaumu, and Whanganui had luck on their side tonight after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Albany Superette in Auckland, Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland, Clendon Postshop Lotto in Auckland, Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu, and on MyLotto to a player from Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

