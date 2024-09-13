Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maritime Union Statement On Grounding Of Manahau Barge At Westport

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:36 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says the grounding of the barge Manahau overnight near Westport raises major questions.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says concerns had been previously raised by New Zealand seafarers about the foreign crew and flag of the barge.

He says the cause of the grounding has yet to be confirmed, but the difficult local conditions at Westport including recent poor weather would be obvious issues to consider.

There had been no reports of injuries, which was fortunate as the West Coast was a notoriously treacherous maritime environment.

The 97.53-metre and 3706-GT self-powered barge Manahau had only just come into service in August 2024 carrying mineral sands out of shallow draught port Westport to Nelson.

Mr Findlay says the Manahau did not have a New Zealand crew and the flag state was Niue.

“Vessels such as the Manahau operating in New Zealand’s unique and challenging maritime environment should be crewed by experienced New Zealand seafarers.”

The operators of the Manahau had benefited from Government funding for the vessel.

Mr Findlay says it had been extremely disappointing to see this substantial Government funding go towards a vessel operating in New Zealand waters that was neither New Zealand flagged nor crewed.

“In the last several years, we saw an upsurge in New Zealand crewed coastal shipping, but this is now going backwards with the loss of coastal shipping services, or in this case, failing to provide jobs for skilled local crews.”

“New Zealand needs to build its coastal shipping capacity, and that means New Zealand owned, operated and crewed ships.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 