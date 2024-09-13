Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Annual Number Of Homes Consented Down 22 Percent

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:50 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

30 August, 2024

There were 33,921 new homes consented in New Zealand in the year ended July 2024, down 22 percent compared with the year ended July 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The number of homes consented was down 22 percent on an annual basis, despite an increase in the July 2024 month,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In the year ended July 2024, there were 18,503 multi-unit homes consented, down 28 percent compared with the year ended July 2023. There were 15,418 stand-alone houses consented, down 14 percent over the same period.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  Annual number of homes consented down 22 percent
  • Building consents issued: July 2024
  • CSV files for download

