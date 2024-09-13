Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:50 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Three lucky Lotto players from Waikato, Palmerston North and Christchurch will be toasting an incredible win after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Broadway in Palmerston North, Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch, and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Auckland, Blenheim and Queenstown will also be celebrating after each winning $66,667 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Woolworths Waiata Shores, in Auckland, Pak n Save Blenheim in Blenheim and New World Queenstown in Queenstown.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp. 

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

