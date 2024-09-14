Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ Cuts Home Loan And Term Deposit Rates Further

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:25 pm
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Westpac NZ is cutting its fixed special home loan rates between 6 months and 4 years, giving it the outright lowest advertised 2 year special rate of the five major banks, and the joint-lowest on all other advertised special fixed terms.

The bank is also lowering some of its term deposit rates. All changes are effective Friday 30 August.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Product, Sustainability and Marketing Sarah Hearn says the bank is continuing to deliver great value for customers in a highly competitive market.

“Falling home loan rates are good news for both existing homeowners and those looking to get on the ladder,” Ms Hearn says.

“These changes mean our popular 1 year advertised special home loan rate has fallen by 0.69% p.a. over the past two months, delivering meaningful cost savings.

“At the same time, we know term deposit and savings customers will be watching falling interest rates closely.

“From our data and conversations with customers, we’re encouraged that most are managing ongoing cost pressures well. However, anyone who’s worried about their finances should get in touch as soon as possible.”

Fixed home loan rates – Special – effective 30 August 2024. Image/Supplied.
Fixed home loan rates – Standard – effective 30 August 2024. Image/Supplied.

 

Interest rates are subject to change without notice. Westpac’s terms and conditions and lending and eligibility criteria apply. A low equity margin may apply. For more information please go to www.westpac.co.nz.

Term Deposits – effective 30 August 2024. Image/Supplied.

Rates are subject to change without notice. Minimum $5,000 deposit. Rates are available for Retail and Business Banking customers holding up to $5,000,000 total deposits, either solely or jointly with Westpac NZ (including PIE investments). For rates applicable to amounts in excess of $5,000,000, please contact us. Rates are not available to Financial Institutions. Other T&Cs apply, see westpac.co.nz for details and a copy of the term sheet for Westpac Term Deposits.

Compounding interest: For terms six months or longer, interest can be compounded quarterly.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 