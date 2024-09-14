Couples In Business Face High Risk Of Power Imbalances At Work

29 August 2024

While life partners might be equal in love, the same equality doesn't always carry over to the workplace when both life partners are also in business together.

Founder of Team Fusion International—a company that works to transform teams and couples in business through engagement and empowerment—Gaelene Adams Love says little seems to have changed over the ten years since the company was founded.

“More often than not, coalface experience reveals that a real or perceived power imbalance is behind the problems, including with broader workplace issues of bullying and office politics.”

Adams Love wants to raise awareness among couples in business and encourage them to take a step back to consider any power imbalance that may exist between them in the workplace, “Because it won't be long before they start to take it home with them.”

"One partner may expect the other to carry most of the responsibility and accountability. Or there may be differences in experience or training that create power imbalances in couple-run businesses, affecting decision-making and role allocation and potentially leading to personal conflict.”

Research tells us that New Zealand has one of the highest rates of workplace bullying in the developed world. Estimates suggest that up to one in three New Zealanders experience workplace bullying each year, “But things can get really toxic when we mix love and work," she says.

Adams Love says addressing power imbalances in couple-run businesses is essential to creating a healthy work environment, free from toxicity and disempowerment for everyone on the team. When one partner wields more influence, it can lead to micro-management, favouritism, and even bullying—whether intentional or not.

The result is often a strained relationship, both professionally and personally, with consequences that ripple through the workplace and home.

“Micro-management, for instance, often stems from a lack of trust in the other’s abilities, leading one partner to oversee every detail. While this may seem like accountability, it can quickly blur into bullying if the other partner feels belittled or constantly second-guessed. In extreme cases, such behaviour can escalate, creating a toxic atmosphere that affects not just the couple but the entire team,” says Adams Love.

To mitigate these risks, couples in business should consider a few key strategies:

1. Define Vision and Values

Establish clear values and a shared vision that both partners adhere to. This creates a foundation of mutual respect and helps ensure that decisions align with these principles rather than personal biases or power struggles.

2. Develop a Strategy for Communication

Effective communication is crucial. Couples should have regular check-ins to discuss roles, responsibilities, and any concerns that may arise. This proactive approach helps prevent minor issues from escalating into significant conflicts.

3. Evaluate the Situation

Partners should regularly evaluate their feelings and the dynamics of their relationship. If either partner feels anxious, stressed, or disempowered, addressing these feelings promptly is essential. Ignoring them can lead to deeper issues and harm the relationship and the business.

4. Seek External Support

If internal discussions don't resolve the issues, seeking external support, such as counselling or mediation or coaching, can be beneficial. An objective third party can provide insights and help navigate the complexities of working together as a couple.

“Addressing the power imbalance between couples in business is about creating a balanced, empowering environment where both individuals feel valued and respected.

“When the balance of power is right, both leaders are empowered, which leads to a more productive workplace, healthier relationships, and a positive impact on home life and society at large.

