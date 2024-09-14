Wilson Barbecue Target Burger World Record To End Visa Wellington On A Plate

28 August, 2024

Casey (L) and Blair Wilson, co-owners of Wilson Barbecue. Credit: Werk Agency. Thecheeseburger being served at the World Record Attempt. / Supplied

Just when Wellingtonians think they’ve had enough burgers, Wilson Barbecue is attempting to break a world record by selling more than 6,212 burgers in a single day from their Johnsonville restaurant this Saturday (31 August).

The Wilson Barbecue team will need to make and sell an average of eight burgers a minute over a 15 hour period to break the record for the most burgers sold in a day, set by American YouTuber MrBeast in 2022.

The event will support Porirua charity WELLfed, with 10% of sales going to the adult-education programme which teaches kai, cooking and life-skills.

“We’re always thinking outside the box and looking for a challenge. What better way to do that than to try and sell more burgers in one day than anyone else?” says Blair Wilson, co-owner of Wilson Barbecue.

Blair met his wife and Wilson Barbecue co-owner Casey in 2009 when they were both working at McDonald’s. It seems fitting that 15 years later the pair is looking to take on the burger world record.

The Wilson Barbecue team will start serving up their $10 cheeseburger from 6am, taking a more simplistic approach than their usual Visa Wellington On a Plate creations. The classic burger includes a smoked beef patty, cheese, burger sauce, pickles and onion sandwiched in a burger bun.

Wilson Barbecue co-owner Casey admits it’s a far cry from “Brewed to the Bone”, the monstrosity that saw Wilson Barbecue win the 2018 Burger Wellington competition - a beef short rib burger with a boozy cheese sauce and maple candied bacon.

“We love a larger than life burger, but the key to achieving this record is to keep it simple and affordable, so people might be able to have more than one in the day.” Casey says.

“One of the most special things about this event for us is getting to work with WELLfed - an incredible charity based in Cannons Creek that is doing amazing work in our community.”

WELLfed teaches participants how to plan, shop, safely prepare and cook low-cost healthy meals, with a strong focus on seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables.

Their Founder and CEO Kim Murray says this event will help to connect their mahi to a broader audience.

“This generous support will be instrumental in our mission to nourish our community through food and connections. This unexpected financial contribution comes at a time of increasing need,” Kim says.

“Breaking the record will mean we can provide ingredients for our learners to practise essential kitchen and life skills while preparing over 400 meals during WELLfed cooking classes — that’s enough delicious, nutritious kai to feed nearly 2,500 individuals.”

Visa Wellington On a Plate Manager Beth Brash says we’ve already seen how burger-obsessed Wellingtonians are and knows they’ll jump at the chance to bring a burger world record to Wellington.

“The region has really shown out over the festival, consuming an average of 10,000 burgers per day - so 6213 feels entirely doable!” Beth says.

“This is a great way to end the festival with a bang by celebrating our obsession with a good burger and all for a great cause.”

