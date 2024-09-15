Christchurch International Airport Chair Sarah Ottrey Joins Prime Minister’s Mission To Malaysia And South Korea

30 August 2024

Christchurch International Airport’s Chair, Sarah Ottrey, has been selected as the Business Delegation leader on the Prime Minister’s upcoming mission to Malaysia and South Korea, highlighting her reputation for promoting international trade and economic collaboration.

This mission aims to strengthen ties with key Asian markets, with Ottrey representing the interests of New Zealand's business sector and flying the flag for the South Island with a particular emphasis on tourism and the agricultural and food sectors.

With a combined annual export value of over $4.4 billion1 to Malaysia and South Korea from New Zealand, the mission hopes to cement relationships that will grow this economic partnership.

Ottrey will be championing the South Island as a destination, with a particular emphasis on Christchurch Airport’s role as the gateway to its awesome tourism offerings and how it supports attracting direct flights to the South Island bolstering Aotearoa’s wider economic and business interests.

The delegation will take part in high-level meetings with government officials and industry leaders in both countries. Ottrey’s participation underscores the importance of New Zealand's relationship with these dynamic economies and a commitment to fostering growth and innovation.

"I am honoured to be amongst so many talented and experienced business leaders on the mission," said Ottrey. "This is a significant opportunity to advance New Zealand’s trade interests and build even stronger partnerships in Asia."

On choosing Ottrey as the Business Delegation leader, Prime Minister Luxon said,

“Sarah is a dedicated champion of creating long-term prosperity for Aotearoa New Zealand through growing its brands and businesses, with specific interest and experience in the travel, tourism, and food sectors. She will lead the Business Delegation in Korea and Malaysia to further develop relationships, opportunities, and incremental trade.”

The mission runs from 1-6 September 2024.

More information:

1 https://statisticsnz.shinyapps.io/trade_dashboard/

Mission Detail https://www.nzte.govt.nz/blog/new-zealand-businesses-to-bolster-asia-trade-ties-on-pm-mission

About Sarah Ottrey: Sarah Ottrey is Chair of Christchurch Airport, Company Director of Skyline Enterprises, and a Chartered Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors. She is also Chair of The Whitestone Cheese Co., New Zealand’s favourite specialty cheesemaker, and a Director of Mount Cook Alpine Salmon, the world’s only producer and exporter of freshwater king salmon.

Sarah was formerly a director of listed companies EBOS Group, Comvita and Blue Sky Meats, as well as The Public Trust. She has also been an external member of the New Zealand Government’s Inland Revenue Risk and Assurance Committee. Before this, she held senior marketing roles in New Zealand and internationally with Unilever and DB Breweries/Heineken.

About Christchurch Airport: Christchurch Airport is the main gateway to the South Island of New Zealand, serving as a hub for both domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to delivering world-class services, enhancing the region's connectivity, and fulfilling the economic prosperity of New Zealand. https://www.christchurchairport.co.nz/

