The Auckland Home Show Opens This Thursday - For Four Huge Days Of Home Inspiration, Products And Advice

Auckland Home Show (Photo/Supplied)

More than 40,000 visitors are expected for the 41st edition of the Auckland Home Show, starting this Thursday 5th – 8th September at the Auckland Showgrounds. And with 450 exhibitors spread across all 10 halls of the showgrounds, this formidable show remains Australasia’s largest event for home inspiration, products and advice.

Amanda Magnus, General Manager of show organiser, Exhibitions and Events New Zealand, says that exhibitors are excited to get back in front of the public - and with ‘green shoots’ suggesting a potential boost in the property market, exhibitors are hopeful for a busy and profitable weekend.

“Many of our exhibitors rely on the show of a large proportion of their annual turnover,” Magnus says.

“So, despite many tightening their belts in other areas, they’ve set aside the budget to take space at the show and get in front of a huge home-owning (or home-hopeful) audience.”

There are many reasons that visitors come from away as Kaitaia to the North, or the Waikato to the South to see the range on offer.

A Massive Selection is top of the list, with the opportunity to compare a wide range of different products and services.

Free Daily Seminars: With 14 sessions a day, covering important topics such as kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor living, colour trends, budgeting for your renovation, AI smart home technology, de-cluttering your home and much more, these seminars are your essential destination for information that will potentially help speed your project and can save $ thousands.

Free How-To Workshops: Our experts will treat visitors with hands-on demonstrations covering a huge variety of home projects. Topics range from minimalist home organisation, wallpaper applicatiomn, upcycling furniture, home brewing, decking installation, plus much more!

Show specials and discounts. Once you know what you need, visitors can usually get a significant discount by buying at the show with thousands of show discounts on offer. Opening day Thursday has been set aside as a day for earlybird discounts, with many special deals and packages on show.

Artisan Marketplace: A marketplace where smaller artisans, inventers, craftspeople and traders can show off their products to surprise and delight, visitors - where you’ll be sure to find something you want to take home, put on display or to improve your life!

Backyard Workshops: Learn how to cook a steak to perfection, brew your own beer, and mix cocktails that will make your friends think you’re a pro. It’s all about learning simple tricks that can turn your backyard into the place everyone wants to hang out.

Sunday Family Day: Free entertainment to make it a great day out for the whole family. With a heap of fun attractions including face painting, colouring competitions, Paint-a-Rock challenges and ‘Kids Workshops for all the up-and-coming builders out there.

Special Features

In addition to these attractions, The Auckland Home Show goes further than other shows by creating spaces for inspiration and entertainment. These include:

Outdoor Garden Feature: This innovative display is not just a visual delight but a source of inspiration for anyone looking to transform their outdoor space into a harmonious blend of nature and design. The exhibit is divided into three distinct garden spaces, each with its own theme and character. Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast, a design lover, or simply someone looking for fresh ideas for your outdoor space, this exhibit is not to be missed.

Backyards and BBQs: The Auckland Home Show backyard is a space dedicated to the best of outdoor living. This area has its own backyard pool from Narellan Pools, classic cornhole, skittles, or giant kubb games from Backyard Games, and the Nation’s best BBQ chefs competing throughout the weekend for prizes and fame. This is an exciting addition to the Auckland Home Show - where you can experience the great Kiwi outdoor lifestyle and get some great ideas for summer!

And to top it all off, there are food trucks, twilight special ticket prices and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Magnus says The Auckland Home Show team have pulled out all the stops to create an event that offers something for everyone and she believes that this year will be something special.

Whether it’s just a great day of inspiration you’re after, or a sharpened pencil deal on a product or service, this is the place to be.

“I always say, bring your plans, your questions and your dreams and the many exhibitors at the show will help you find a way to make them a reality,” she says.

The Auckland Home Show runs from Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th September at the Auckland Showgrounds.

© Scoop Media

