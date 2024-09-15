Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cottonsoft, Essity Australasia, Dove Electronics & Accent Group Named Top Suppliers At Annual Expo

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:35 am
Press Release: OfficeMax

30 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

OfficeMax New Zealand, the country’s leading workplace solutions provider, has recognised four of  its top suppliers at its Win as One, Uniting for growth Supplier Expo at the Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton last night. 

OfficeMax works with over 500 suppliers each year to deliver its vision of empowering sustainable  and successful workplaces, offering a product range of more than 37,000+ individual items for  business, government and education customers. 

Richard Meares, OfficeMax Director of Merchandise, says, “We serve more than 40,000 customers  across New Zealand each year. Our ability to source products, innovate and continually improve our  products and services to those customers is largely due to the partnership approach we have with  our suppliers.”  

“Suppliers play a significant role in driving success for New Zealand businesses and the annual  OfficeMax Supplier Expo is a fantastic way to recognise and acknowledge their exceptional support,”  adds Meares.  

Cottonsoft was recognised again this year, this time taking out the Supplier of the Year Award in  acknowledgement of its outstanding support to facilitate and drive growth across OfficeMax’s key  sectors including in education and care. 

Leading global hygiene and health company, Essity Australasia, once again took out the Sustainability  Leader Award for the second year running for its groundbreaking Kawerau Geothermal Steam Project  and its strong commitment to New Zealand communities. 

Dove Electronics, a leading New Zealand distributor of IT products, took home the Everyday  Operational Excellence Award for its contribution to improving customer experience and  demonstrating excellence in service. 

Accent Group was recognised with the Inspirational and Innovative Exhibitor Stand Award

July marked one year since OfficeMax launched its Responsible Supplier Code and Sustainable  Packaging Guidelines for suppliers. The initiatives demonstrate a significant move to improve the  impacts of the products and services OfficeMax provides its customers.  

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from OfficeMax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 