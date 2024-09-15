Cottonsoft, Essity Australasia, Dove Electronics & Accent Group Named Top Suppliers At Annual Expo

30 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

OfficeMax New Zealand, the country’s leading workplace solutions provider, has recognised four of its top suppliers at its Win as One, Uniting for growth Supplier Expo at the Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton last night.

OfficeMax works with over 500 suppliers each year to deliver its vision of empowering sustainable and successful workplaces, offering a product range of more than 37,000+ individual items for business, government and education customers.

Richard Meares, OfficeMax Director of Merchandise, says, “We serve more than 40,000 customers across New Zealand each year. Our ability to source products, innovate and continually improve our products and services to those customers is largely due to the partnership approach we have with our suppliers.”

“Suppliers play a significant role in driving success for New Zealand businesses and the annual OfficeMax Supplier Expo is a fantastic way to recognise and acknowledge their exceptional support,” adds Meares.

Cottonsoft was recognised again this year, this time taking out the Supplier of the Year Award in acknowledgement of its outstanding support to facilitate and drive growth across OfficeMax’s key sectors including in education and care.

Leading global hygiene and health company, Essity Australasia, once again took out the Sustainability Leader Award for the second year running for its groundbreaking Kawerau Geothermal Steam Project and its strong commitment to New Zealand communities.

Dove Electronics, a leading New Zealand distributor of IT products, took home the Everyday Operational Excellence Award for its contribution to improving customer experience and demonstrating excellence in service.

Accent Group was recognised with the Inspirational and Innovative Exhibitor Stand Award.

July marked one year since OfficeMax launched its Responsible Supplier Code and Sustainable Packaging Guidelines for suppliers. The initiatives demonstrate a significant move to improve the impacts of the products and services OfficeMax provides its customers.

