The Hits Radio Host Ben Boyce And Influencer Daughter Sienna Launch New Podcast

30 August 2024

Ben Boyce, co- host of The Hits Jono & Ben breakfast show and his influencer daughter, Sienna, are teaming up to launch When I Grow Up, a new podcast on iHeartRadio - New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s digital audio platform.

In each episode the duo will chat with well-known Kiwi women to explore how they built their illustrious careers and became the influential figures they are today. The guest-list is jam-packed with successful New Zealand women, including fashion designer Karen Walker, mental health advocate Jazz Thornton and actress Lucy Lawless. Full of humour and lots of heart, the podcast promises to be an inspiring listen for young people who are set to become the country’s next generation of leaders.

The father-daughter duo, who recently went viral and clocked more than 62 million views on one of their many hilarious Instagram reels, demonstrate a close-knit bond. This is also evident on the podcast, where they swap out their goofy videos for heartfelt, honest discussions about finding one’s place in the world. When I Grow Up provides the perfect opportunity for parents and their children to come together and share a valuable listening event.

Ben Boyce says the idea for the podcast spawned from the countless conversations he and Sienna would have about her future. “It's been a really special thing for Sienna and I to do together and we hope parents and their kids get as much out of it as we have.”

Sienna Boyce says: “We've learnt so much from the amazing women that we've talked to through hearing their stories and their advice for young people, and the not-so-young people, like Dad!”

Sam Collins, Content Director for iHeartRadio, says When I Grow Up is a welcome addition to NZME’s diverse podcast collection.

“We envisage When I Grow Up to be a shared listening experience for parents and their kids, sparking meaningful discussions between them. Content like this demonstrates the broad range of podcasts NZME offers its listeners - we cover breaking news, mental health, dating, farming, economics, crime, and married life, to name a few. Our goal is to cater to every New Zealander, at any moment of their day and ensure the content is accessible wherever they are,” he says.

When I Grow Up is available on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.

© Scoop Media

