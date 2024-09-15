Kiwi Resilience: Over 2,000 SMEs Celebrate Anniversaries This Year

Despite the GFC, the pandemic, recessions and extreme weather events, more than 2,000 Kiwi companies are marking significant anniversaries this year, including more than 60 businesses celebrating 70 years in business.

Assia Salikhova, Managing Director of Smarketing Lab, says we often focus on business failures, but it's time to celebrate the many SMEs that succeed and endure despite our small, open economy.

Smarketing Lab owns WhoIsWhere, New Zealand's most comprehensive company database from which the data is drawn.

"Despite various economic challenges, more than 2,000 companies in New Zealand have shown remarkable resilience, celebrating ten or more years in business in 2024."

She says longevity in business is about more than survival because age brings experience and reliability, both qualities that customers trust.

"Businesses that have endured the volatility of a small open economy have proven that they are adaptable, maintain strong customer relationships, and manage their finances wisely.

"The success of these companies is a testament to resilience and positive business practices. Longevity is linked to adaptability, commitment to quality, and a willingness to learn from experience. In difficult times, these companies offer a blueprint for others to follow," she says.

Celebrating business milestones also underscores the importance of long-term strategic planning. Companies that regularly review their strategies and stay aligned with market demands are more likely to thrive.

"Longevity is not an accident," says Salikhova.

Salikhova cites three factors that are needed to succeed in New Zealand's open economy.

1. Embrace change

Adapt to market shifts and innovate continuously to stay relevant.

2. Prioritise customer relationships

Build and maintain strong customer connections to foster loyalty.

3. Have a plan

Develop and regularly review business strategies to align with your business goals and market conditions.

"New Zealand companies that survive decades are an example to follow, and in tough times, we can draw a lot of hope and resilience from following their example," says Salikhova.

ABOUT

Smarketing Lab is a B2B marketing agency that helps businesses grow their sales and revenue.

Founded in 2003 in Wellington, New Zealand, Smarketing Lab offers customised solutions that combine technology and modern trends with proven sales and marketing strategies. Smarketing Lab serves clients across New Zealand, Australia and internationally.

