Six Lotto Players Share $1 Million

14 September

Six lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Gisborne and Paraparaumu had luck on their side tonight after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Melanesia Foodhall in Auckland, Pak n Save Rotorua in Rotorua, Pak n Save Gisborne in Gisborne, Kapiti Knitting and Lotto in Paraparaumu, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

