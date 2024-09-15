Maritime Union Commemorates Merchant Navy Day 2024

The Union representing New Zealand seafarers is commemorating Merchant Navy Day, held internationally each year on 3 September.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says Merchant Navy Day holds profound significance for the Maritime Union “as we remember our seafaring members past and present.”

“In the great conflicts of the 20th Century, seafarers showed courage and resilience. Their work ensured the safe passage of essential supplies, troops, and equipment.”

Mr Findlay says global conflict continues to impact on the safety and wellbeing of seafarers in international waters.

He says as we reflect on the past, we must consider the challenges faced by modern-day seafarers.

“As an island nation, Aotearoa New Zealand relies heavily on seafarers, and the vast majority of New Zealand’s goods continues to be carried by sea.”

Mr Findlay says the maritime industry has evolved, but the life of a seafarer remains demanding and fraught with difficulties.

Long periods away from home, isolation, and the physical and mental toll of the job are just a few of the issues seafarers contend with.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact, with many international seafarers stranded at sea for extended periods, unable to return to their families.

Mr Findlay says the Maritime Union of New Zealand is committed to advocating for seafarers’ rights, ensuring fair working conditions, and providing the support they need.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand is affiliated to the International Transport Workers’ Federation, which represents over 1 million seafarers in over 200 seafarers’ unions across 106 countries.

MUNZ is also working for the future of New Zealand coastal shipping.

Mr Findlay says New Zealand faces a crisis in our seafaring workforce due to a shrinking number of New Zealand flagged and crewed vessels, an ageing workforce and lack of training opportunities.

“Today, as we pay tribute to our seafarers of the past and present, let us also advocate for a new generation of New Zealand seafarers.”

He says we must continue to work for a maritime industry that values and respects its workforce.

“This means investing in training, ensuring safe working conditions, and rebuilding our New Zealand merchant fleet.”

Mr Findlay says the task today is to continue to represent New Zealand seafarers and campaign for a strong New Zealand merchant fleet, and to play our role in defending the rights of all seafarers who work in our waters.

The Merchant Navy in history: background

During the Second World War, thousands of New Zealand seafarers volunteered to serve in the Merchant Navy.

They sailed shipments of fuel, food and other essential supplies across the world, and delivered troops and military equipment where they were needed.

The work was important and extremely dangerous. 4,700 Allied merchant ships were sunk during the conflict, and 30,000 Allied merchant seamen lost their lives.

This included New Zealand ships like the Turakina and the Limerick, and at least 140 Kiwi merchant seafarers were killed with a similar number taken prisoner.

The Merchant Navy faced greater danger than any other group of New Zealand civilians. Their sacrifice and heroism will be remembered.

Maritime Union in history

The Maritime Union and its predecessors have the longest history of any union in New Zealand.

MUNZ was formed when the Waterfront Workers’ Union and New Zealand Seafarers’ Union joined together in 2002.

The first Seamen’s Union was formed in 1879 and it was a trans-Tasman Union with members in Australia and New Zealand.

