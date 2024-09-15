International Trade: June 2024 Quarter

International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.

International trade: June 2024 quarter is our annual revisions release and includes changes to the calculation of travel credits among other series.

International trade: June 2024 quarter – data sources and methods has more information.

Key facts

Quarterly goods and services by country

Total exports of goods and services for the June 2024 quarter were $26.2 billion, up from $25.8 billion in the June 2023 quarter.

Total imports of goods and services for the June 2024 quarter were $27.0 billion, up from $26.9 billion in the June 2023 quarter.

The total two-way trade for the June 2024 quarter was $53.2 billion.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

International trade: June 2024 quarter

International trade: June 2024 quarter – data sources and methods

CSV files for download

© Scoop Media

