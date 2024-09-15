Pukehina Surf Rescue Auctions Custom-Built Portable Home To Complete Clubhouse

Pukehina Surf Rescue is set to auction a unique, portable home called ‘The Motu’ to raise funds for the completion of their new clubhouse. This innovative fundraising initiative, spearheaded by club chairman Andrew McDowell, aims to finance the final phase of the clubhouse construction.

The custom-built Motu home, featuring a single bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, is ideal for use as a bach, sleepout, or Airbnb cabin. With a total floor area of 28.8m2, it offers a compact yet functional living space with all the mod cons. McDowell, owner of Kiwi Country Construction, is personally building the home during weekends and after work hours.

"The idea for building The Motu for auction came from desperation. I had to come up with a plan to raise more funds, and building is what I know," McDowell explained. "My time and effort on this project is my donation to the club." He added, "This bach is manageable for me to build, and I believe we all need to have a social conscience. It's about giving back to our community."

The Motu home, valued at $120,000 - $130,000 plus relocation costs, will be completed and auctioned in December. Bay of Plenty House Removals has generously offered to cover relocation expenses to an approved site within the wider Bay of Plenty area, adding significant value to the auction prize. The winning bidder will have the opportunity to choose the exterior paint color, which will be applied before delivery.

Proceeds from the auction will fund the clubhouse's third and final phase, including the installation of cabinetry, shelving, power points, floor coverings, and internal paint. While the clubhouse will be operational for lifeguards this summer, it won't be open to the public until these finishing touches are complete.

McDowell and his team are volunteering their time, "The build will take at least 600 hours of labor contributed free to the project," McDowell stated.

Once funding allows for the completion of the Pukehina Surf Rescue clubhouse, it will serve as a multifunctional space that includes a restaurant, bar, and community hub. This facility will not only support the club's primary role as a base for search and rescue operations and surf lifesaving patrols but will also provide a welcoming environment for the local community and beachgoers. The new clubhouse is designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety while fostering community engagement and support for surf lifesaving activities.

This auction follows the club's recent success in securing a $1.3 million allocation from Surf Life Saving New Zealand, significantly advancing the clubhouse project.

