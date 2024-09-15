Wallace Cotton Expands Horizons With Queenstown Store Opening

Wallace Cotton at Queenstown (Photo/Supplied)

Wallace Cotton, the renowned lifestyle brand known for its bedding, sleepwear and homeware, has unveiled its latest retail space in Queenstown. A move that underscores its ambitious expansion strategy despite a turbulent retail climate.

Queenstown, loved for its breath-taking scenery, attracts both domestic and international tourists. The town has also enjoyed a steady increase in its population, leading to a growing demand for retail offerings. This economic vibrancy has made it an attractive spot for retailers like Wallace Cotton to expand into.

“We have seen tremendous enthusiasm from our customers all across New Zealand,” said Wallace Cotton General Manager, Damian Dobb. “Wallace Cotton is proudly celebrated as a local success story, and the response to our Queenstown store opening has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite the challenges facing the retail sector, this expansion represents a significant milestone for us. It not only allows us to bring our products closer to our South Island customers but also brings our brand to play on the world stage. Queenstown enjoys tourists from all over the world, and we are ready to take our product to every corner.”

The new store, situated in Remarkables Park, showcases their collections, designed in-house and produced in small batches to maintain the highest standards of quality and to lessen impact on the environment. The store’s design seamlessly blends into the brand’s signature timeless style with thoughtful nods to the local landscape, says Dobb.

“We approach each store design with a focus on local relevance. For our Queenstown location we have integrated elements that nod to the area’s natural beauty – in the colours, materials and textures used, all while balancing the brands signature aesthetic. The result is a space that resonates with the community. We wanted to create a shopping experience that feels both familiar and exceptional.”

As the retail sector continues to face economic pressures, Wallace Cotton’s strategic investments in new store openings underscores its commitment to long-term growth and market resilience. The Queenstown store is a crowning jewel in their retail strategy, setting the stage for continued international growth.

