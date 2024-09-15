Miraka Launches NZ’s First Green Hydrogen Dual-Fuel Milk Collection Tanker

Miraka, the world’s first dairy processing company to use renewable geothermal energy, has launched New Zealand’s first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker. The initiative is part of the company’s kaitiakitanga objectives and is expected to achieve a significant reduction in milk collection transport CO2 emissions.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from on-farm milk collection has been a key goal for the innovative, Māori-owned, Taupō based dairy company. The Miraka dairy plant already has one of the world’s lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints, emitting 92 per cent less CO2 than traditional coal-fired dairy factories.

Agriculture Minister, Hon Todd McClay, attended the launch ceremony, turning the key on the 700 hp Volvo green hydrogen-diesel dual-fuel milk collection tanker at the Miraka dairy plant at Mokai, northwest of Taupō.

Chair of Miraka, Bruce Scott, said “Today’s introduction of our first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker marks another significant milestone for Miraka.”

“This new vehicle aligns with our founders’ kaitiakitanga vision and values and our commitment to environmental care, supporting Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future,” said Mr Scott.

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Although hydrogen-powered vehicles are still an emerging technology, we believe green hydrogen represents the most environmentally appropriate energy source for heavy freight.”

“Our green hydrogen dual-fuel tanker is designed to reduce milk collection CO2 emissions by approximately 35 per cent per vehicle, benefitting te taiao, the environment and our community.”

“We’re proud to reach this milestone. I especially wish to acknowledge our transport and hydrogen partners, Central Transport Ltd and Halcyon Power, for their support,” Gradon added.

Karl Gradon: “One year ago today, we, along with Central Transport and Halcyon, entered into a partnership establishing a Rural Hydrogen Hub, which we one day hope to expand nationwide. Launching our first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker one year later is a tremendous achievement which we look forward to seeing rolled out across the fleet.”

Tūaropaki Trust, a cornerstone shareholder in Miraka, provides geothermal energy and steam for the Miraka dairy plant through its Mokai Power Station.

Under a joint venture partnership with Japan’s Obayashi Corporation, Tūaropaki established Halcyon Power, New Zealand’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant. Halcyon will supply the green hydrogen for the new tanker from their facility which is adjacent to the Miraka dairy plant.

Tahana Tippett-Tapsell, Tūaropaki General Manager of Culture and Legacy, said the hub embodied the Trust’s vision of a sustainable circular economy and its guiding principle to look after the land and the land will look after you.

“The developments here at Mokai show that our investment in geothermal energy for process heat, clean power generation and green hydrogen production can be a low emissions contributor to our economy. Halcyon Power is a proud supporter of this drive.

We look forward to the Trust’s investment contributing to the success of our owners and their descendants,” said Mr Tippett-Tapsell.

Central Transport Ltd (CTL) is a leading freight company and the exclusive supplier of milk tanker transport to Miraka. CTL has 80 trucks in its overall fleet.

Central Transport Managing Director, Brendon Cane, stated, “CTL are proud to be collaborating with Miraka and Halcyon on this future focused initiative. We're always keen to innovate and seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint. This green hydrogen-powered vehicle is a great example of that.”

The green hydrogen dual-fuel tanker, New Zealand’s first of its kind for milk collection, will cover approximately 165,000 kilometres annually. It has the capacity to haul 58 metric tonnes and requires two hydrogen refills daily.

