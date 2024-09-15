Erik’s Fish And Chips’ New Deep-Fried Gluten-Free Southern Cheese Roll Is A Hit!

The new deep-fried cheese roll at Erik’s Fish and Chips is proving to be a runaway success, rolling out the door much faster than anticipated since its launch just a few weeks ago. Customers are raving about this mouthwatering creation, with one delighted patron stating, "The cheese roll is absolutely divine." Even the staff can't resist – one team member has confessed to enjoying them for both lunch and dinner every day!

The brainchild of Erik, the deep-fried cheese roll is a testament to his passion for innovation in the kitchen. Erik has spent years perfecting this southern-inspired delicacy, with a unique twist: it had to be gluten-free. This requirement brought numerous challenges and trials over the years, but Erik was determined to create a version that everyone could enjoy.

Erik is no stranger to pioneering culinary creations. He is known for his innovative spirit and for crafting unique, world-first products, like the now-famous deep-fried kiwifruit he introduced nine years ago.

“I’m thrilled with the final outcome and so pleased people are loving them,” says Erik. “The combination of the crispy tempura batter on the outside and the creamy, melted mozzarella cheese in the center is just… ummmmm!”

For those yet to experience this new delight, Erik’s Fish and Chips invites you to come and try the deep-fried cheese roll – a gluten-free treat with a satisfying crunch and deliciously gooey center that’s quickly becoming a new favorite in town.

