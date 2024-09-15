AVIS New Zealand Elevates The Rental Experience With The Launch Of AVIS Signature Series

AVIS New Zealand has launched the AVIS Signature Series range as it continues to enhance the rental journey with a premium experience for discerning travellers.

The new series reflects AVIS’ commitment to improving its customer experience by offering a luxury vehicle that blends sophisticated technology with comfort and driving pleasure.

The first car to be introduced to the AVIS Signature Series fleet is the Lexus RX350h Hybrid SUV.

As part of the launch, the Lexus RX350h Hybrid SUV will come equipped with roof racks that can carry up to two snowboards or three pairs of skis. As an added benefit, for a limited time during the 2024 ski season, complimentary snow chains will be provided with the rental.

The Lexus RX350h Hybrid has a range of premium features, including:

Spacious leather-appointed interior with 14” touchscreen and comfortable heated seats.

Generous boot capacity and flexible seating options to accommodate cargo and passengers with ease.

Hybrid power train delivers a drive that is both responsive and fuel economical.

A 2.5L engine and powerful battery combine to deliver 184kW with maximum fuel efficiency.

AWD system to enhance traction and stability.

Active Safety Systems for driver assistance, including adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring

Currently, AVIS Signature Series is available for rental at Christchurch and Queenstown airports.

AVIS plans to expand its Signature Series to other locations around the country, ensuring more high-end vehicles are accessible to Kiwis wanting to hire a special vehicle for a luxe weekend away.

