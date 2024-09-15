ManageEngine To Host CyberCon Roadshow 2024 In Australia And New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 4 September 2024 – ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced its CyberCon Roadshow Australia 2024. These highly anticipated events will bring together IT professionals, security experts, and industry leaders for a series of in-depth sessions, interactive discussions and hands-on workshops focused on the latest trends and innovations in cybersecurity and IT management.

Coming to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane and Auckland, the CyberCon Roadshow aims to empower IT professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Attendees will gain insights into the latest best practice solutions including IT security, endpoint management, and network monitoring, ensuring they stay ahead of emerging threats and tightening compliance requirements.

Vinayak Sreedhar, Australia’s country manager for ManageEngine, said that the impact of cybercrime to Australian organisations is at an all-time high. As such, it’s more important than ever for IT professionals to stay informed and equipped with the best tools and strategies.

“ManageEngine has been delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the globe for many years, serving a wide range of industries such as retail, manufacturing, finance, government and more. We’re bringing this event to Australia and New Zealand as organisations continue to navigate previously unchartered and increasingly dangerous waters,” Sreedhar said. “CyberCon 2024 will be an opportunity for IT professionals to connect with industry peers and experts. The event is designed to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge that attendees can immediately apply to their organisations to enhance their security posture.”

CyberCon will include forums and sessions covering unified endpoint management and security solutions (UEMS), security information and event management (SIEM), identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM) and more.

According to Mark Iles, principal analyst and executive consultant with Tech Research Australia, cybersecurity is going to be front-of-mind in 2025 as organisations look to cement IT spending. "Following a number of high-profile breaches, organisations across Australia and New Zealand are looking to shore up their understanding of cybersecurity, risk, compliance, and more. Opportunities like CyberCon Roadshow are a great resource for IT professionals to learn best practices from business and cybersecurity experts."

Iles will be joining the panel of experts at CyberCon Roadshow to discuss the state of cybersecurity in the region. With the latest research on the cyber landscape in Australia and New Zealand, Iles will provide insights into cybersecurity frameworks, the role of Zero Trust and more, to provide actionable insights to enhance cyber resilience.

CyberCon Roadshow 2024 is a must-attend event for IT administrators, security professionals, and business leaders committed to safeguarding their digital environments and optimising their IT operations.

Registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early due to limited availability.

Event Details

Sydney : Date: 10 September

Time: 9am–5pm

Venue: Four Seasons, Sydney

Melbourne: Date: 12 September

Time: 9am–5pm

Venue: Sofitel, Melbourne

Adelaide: Date: 17 September

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: Hilton, Adelaide

Perth: Date: 19 September

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: QT, Perth

Canberra: Date: 24 September

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: Crowne Plaza, Canberra

Hobart: Date: 26 September

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: Tasman Marriott, Hobart

Brisbane: Date: 1 October

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: Westin, Brisbane

Auckland: Date: 3 October

Time: 9am–2pm

Venue: Sofitel, Auckland

Find more information and register here.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints, and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

