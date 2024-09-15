NZGDC Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Takina, October 17-19, As Part Of Inaugural Wellington Games Week

Wellington, New Zealand - 04 September 2024 – The New Zealand Game Developers Conference (NZGDC) returns to Takina from October 17th to 19th, 2024, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates 20 years since its very first conference held in 2004. This year, NZGDC proudly joins the inaugural Wellington Games Week, a week packed with activities for both industry professionals and the general public.

As one of the major events during Wellington Games Week, NZGDC will bring together game developers, students, and enthusiasts for three days of insightful talks, hands-on workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. The conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including local and international industry leaders, who will share their expertise on game design, development, and the latest industry trends.

NZGDC is also thrilled to announce NZ On Air as a major sponsor for this year’s conference. Their generous support is crucial in making the event possible.

Joy Keene, Executive Director at NZGDC, expressed sincere appreciation: "We are incredibly thankful to NZ On Air for their generous support. For a non-profit organisation like ours, this backing makes all the difference. It allows us to host a significant industry conference that not only highlights the exceptional talent in New Zealand but also fosters growth, learning, and collaboration within our community."

In addition to the conference, Wellington Games Week will feature a wide range of activities, open to both the industry and the public, including game showcases, networking events, and more. The full schedule of events can be found at www.wellingtongamesweek.com

NZGDC remains a cornerstone of the New Zealand game development scene, supporting the industry and providing a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation. With the support of sponsors like NZ On Air, this year’s conference is set to be a highlight of Wellington Games Week.

For more information and to register for NZGDC 2024, please visit www.NZGDC.com

About NZGDC

The New Zealand Game Developers Conference (NZGDC) is the leading event for game developers in New Zealand, bringing together professionals, students, and enthusiasts to share knowledge, learn, and celebrate the industry’s successes. Organised by the New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA), NZGDC is a non-profit event dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the New Zealand game industry.

About NZ On Air

NZ On Air is an independent government funding agency delivering quality, diverse and innovative New Zealand content for audiences in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally. Through strategic investment in local content, NZ On Air supports the creation and distribution of stories, songs and games that reflect New Zealand’s unique culture and identity.

