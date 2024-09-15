11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

04 September 2024

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $25,525 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $44,198.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Whangamata in Whangamatā. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x3) Auckland Kingston Food Centre Auckland New World Whangamata (+PB) Whangamatā MyLotto Horowhenua Waitangirua Superette Porirua MyLotto Lower Hutt New World Blenheim Blenheim Paper Plus Ferrymead Christchurch MyLotto Ashburton

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

