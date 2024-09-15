Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:14 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

04 September 2024

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $25,525 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $44,198.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Whangamata in Whangamatā. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x3) Auckland 
Kingston Food Centre Auckland 
New World Whangamata (+PB) Whangamatā 
MyLotto Horowhenua 
Waitangirua Superette Porirua 
MyLotto Lower Hutt 
New World Blenheim Blenheim 
Paper Plus Ferrymead Christchurch 
MyLotto Ashburton 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 