New Zealand Wines On The Menu With The New Parliament Wine Range

The seven wines to be showcased as the New Zealand Parliament wine range have been selected.

“We’re excited our new Parliament wine range represents an array of wine regions which showcase the diversity and richness our country’s wine industry has to offer,” Parliamentary Catering General Manager Bryce Hughes said.

The wines are:

27seconds Pinot Gris – North Canterbury

– North Canterbury Luna Estate Pinot Noir - Martinborough

- Martinborough Eva Pemper Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough

– Marlborough Leveret Estate Reserve Chardonnay – Hawke’s Bay

– Hawke’s Bay Mills Reef Reserve Syrah - Gimblett Gravels - Hawke’s Bay

- Gimblett Gravels - Hawke’s Bay Mills Reef Reserve Merlot Malbec - Gimblett Gravels - Hawke’s Bay

- Gimblett Gravels - Hawke’s Bay Leveret IQ Brut – Hawkes Bay

Later this year, the newly labelled wines will be served as the house range at parliamentary events and in Parliament’s onsite licenced eateries – including Bellamys Restaurant, and available for purchase at the Parliament Gift Shop.

“We thank all the wineries who took part in this initiative, and we’re proud to be able to showcase a small section of this industry and the people behind it,” Bryce Hughes said.

