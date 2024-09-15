Bell Gully A Finalist In The New Zealand Law Awards

Bell Gully is an excellence awardee in the upcoming New Zealand Law Awards 2024, named in 11 award nominations including as a finalist for Large Law Firm of the Year.

The firm’s leading role advising on some of New Zealand's most significant and innovative transactions has been acknowledged with deals the firm advised on receiving eight nominations. Bell Gully is also pleased to be a finalist for Employer of Choice (>100 lawyers).

For the second year in a row, banking and finance partner Zac Kedgley-Foot has been shortlisted for Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year.

“The ongoing recognition of Bell Gully as a leading firm in multiple categories reflects the expertise and talent we’re proud to have within our team, and the firm’s focus on providing effective and strategic advice to our clients,” Bell Gully chair and partner Torrin Crowther said.

The deals Bell Gully advised on that are finalists are:

• Debt Market Deal of the Year: Funding for construction of Moa Point, Wellington Wastewater Minimisation Facility.

• Equity Market Deal of the Year: Capital raise and takeover defence of EROAD. • Project Finance Deal of the Year: Funding for construction of Moa Point, Wellington Wastewater Minimisation Facility.

• M&A Deal of the Year: Acquisition of a controlling interest in One NZ by Infratil. • M&A Deal of the Year: Acquisition of Pushpay by BGH Capital and Sixth Street consortium. • M&A Deal of the Year: NZ$1.4 billion acquisition of HSBC’s New Zealand prime residential mortgage portfolio by Pepper Money.

• Insolvency & Restructuring Deal of the Year: Proposed debt restructuring of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

• Mid-Market Deal of the Year: Merger of Kāpura and Joylab Group.

Congratulations to our clients, many of whom are shortlisted for In-House Awards, and all those recognised as excellence awardees.

The New Zealand Law Awards 2024 will be held in Auckland on Thursday, 28 November.

