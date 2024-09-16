Building Activity Down Slightly In June 2024 Quarter

6 September 2024

The seasonally adjusted volume of building work in New Zealand was $8.2 billion in the June 2024 quarter, down 0.2 percent compared with the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“This is the lowest volume of building activity seen in a June quarter since the COVID-impacted June 2020 quarter,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The seasonally adjusted volume of residential building work fell 0.7 percent to $5.2 billion and non-residential building work fell 0.1 percent to $3.0 billion over the same period.

Seasonally adjusted volume estimates remove the effects of price changes and typical seasonal patterns.

