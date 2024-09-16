Charitable Trusts Join Forces To Boost Community Funding Through Launch Of New IGaming Brand

NZ Community Trust, The Lion Foundation and Aotearoa Gaming Trust today announced that they have formed an online casino joint venture initiative (Community Online Gambling Holdings Limited) in order to protect and grow the essential community funding they provide nationwide in New Zealand.

Community Online Gambling Holdings Limited (COGHL) has signed an agreement with NYSE listed Super Group to deliver a world-class online casino offering to customers under the ‘Kiwi’s Treasure’ brand. The new ‘kiwistreasure’ online offering will be operated by Super Group under an Alderney casino licence via a .com URL.

New Zealand's gaming landscape is evolving, with a continuing trend towards greater use of online gaming platforms. COGHL plans to capture a share of revenue from this substantial existing and growing online casino market. Proceeds from this initiative will be directed to improve funding for Community, Sports, Arts, Culture, Health, and Education throughout the country.

Jackie Lloyd, spokesperson for COGHL, said: “The three charitable trusts are delighted that this joint venture has been formed. As not-for-profit community funders, and trusted operators in the Class 4 gaming sector, we want to protect the long-term sustainability of our model by diversifying our opportunities to generate funding. The online casino market is one such opportunity. Currently there is very limited benefit to New Zealand communities from the online market.

“Partnering with best-in-class global operator Super Group on the ‘Kiwi’s Treasure’ brand will provide the charitable trusts with additional revenue they need to continue their vital support of thousands of community organisations across New Zealand.”

COGHL and Super Group support the government’s plans to introduce a new regulatory regime for online casinos, with the objectives of minimising harm, supporting tax collection, and providing consumer protections for New Zealanders.

COGHL and Super Group are committed to ensuring that the ‘Kiwi’s Treasure’ online casino incorporates best practice responsible gambling features which minimise potential gambling harm for New Zealand customers who choose to participate. The ‘Kiwi’s Treasure’ online casino will also pay both GST and the new offshore gambling duty in New Zealand.

Once online casinos are regulated in New Zealand, COGHL aims to secure an online casino licence. Securing a licence will be critical in enabling the three charitable trusts to protect and grow the essential community funding they already provide throughout New Zealand.

COGHL will be separate from the existing Class 4 gaming activities of the three charitable trusts and no Class 4 gaming proceeds have been or will be used to fund this initiative.

Information on Class 4 Community Grants:

In 2023, Class 4 gaming societies distributed $345m of funding through around 24,000 charitable grants to almost 10,000 organisations throughout New Zealand.

See https://granted.govt.nz/dashboard.html for more information.

About Super Group:

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

