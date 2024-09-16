Christchurch To Host Leading Hotel Industry Conference

10 SEPTEMBER 2024: The Aotearoa Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE), the largest and most influential hotel investment and operations summit, is set to return to Christchurch on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 September. The event aims to further stimulate investment and advance growth in New Zealand’s hotel sector.

Conference co-host, Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA) in collaboration with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) will announce the initial findings of how the hotel uses energy across New Zealand, as part of its strategy to assist hotels to work towards decarbonisation and reduce energy costs.

Keynote speakers include STR Regional Director Pacific, Japan and Central South Asia, Matthew Burke, and All Blacks and Crusaders legend, Kieran Read ONZM. Hotelier panels include The Ascott Limited Managing Director Australasia, David Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels APAC, Trent Fraser, TFE Hotels Chief Executive Officer, Antony Ritch, CEO, LA Co / Drifter hotels, Luke Moran, The Ascott Limited Chief Operating Officer New Zealand, Adrian Turner, EVT General Manager Hotel Operations New Zealand, Simon White, Accor Vice President Operations New Zealand and Fiji, Daniel Oh, Hilton Vice President Australasia Paul Hutton, Group General Manager Operations, Heritage Hotel Management, Rachael Nicholson, and Managing Director BWH Hotels Australasia, Rod Munro.

Hosted by HM Magazine and Hotel Council Aotearoa, AHICE Aotearoa 2024 will take place at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre over two days. The event is expected to draw over 500 of Australasia’s leading hotel owners, operators, consultants, and suppliers for networking, panel sessions, global hotelier Q&As, and keynote discussions that will shape the future direction of New Zealand’s hotel industry.

Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA) Strategic Director, James Doolan, said HCA is excited to see this significant industry event held in the South Island for the first time.

“AHICE Aotearoa has firmly established itself as a must-attend event on New Zealand’s tourism calendar, bringing together top public and private sector speakers from both local and international stages. We can’t underestimate the economic value that major events like AHICE inject into a city, benefitting everyone from taxi drivers to hospitality businesses. Christchurch’s state-of-the-art Te Pae Convention Centre will provide the perfect setting for leading hoteliers and key industry decision makers to drive future growth for our hotel and tourism sector.”

AHICE Group President and Founder, James Wilkinson, said: “Christchurch is a vibrant and rapidly growing destination, with its accommodation sector seeing strong expansion with new hotel openings and upgrades.

“The city's resurgence, coupled with its world-class venues and new accommodation offerings from budget to boutique, makes it an ideal location for AHICE Aotearoa. Attendees can expect compelling keynotes, insightful panels, comprehensive data presentations, and a host of networking events at some of the city’s premier hotels and cultural venues.

Wilkinson continues: “AHICE has grown to become the largest and most impactful hotel industry conference brand outside the United States, drawing senior international hospitality leaders to New Zealand. This year, having Christchurch as our first South Island host city not only puts the spotlight on the local industry but also showcases the city’s dynamic potential on a global stage.”

The third annual AHICE Aotearoa conference follows the success of events held in Auckland (2022) and Wellington (2023) and is an extension of the Asia Pacific event held in Adelaide in May, which was attended by a record 1,450 delegates from over 40 countries, making it the largest accommodation industry event in the APAC region.

Recent hospitality investment in New Zealand includes:

New openings:

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport (Accor)

InterContinental Auckland (IHG)

Horizon (SkyCity)

JW Marriott Auckland (Marriott)

Soho Hotel Auckland (Capstone Hotel Management)

Abstract Hotel (Capstone Hotel Management)

Te Karaka Lodge (Capstone Hotel Management)

Drifter Christchurch

Quest on Kilmore, Christchurch

Quest on Cambridge, Christchurch

Refurbishments:

Grand Millennium Auckland (Millennium Hotels and Resorts New Zealand)

Millennium Rotorua (Millennium Hotels and Resorts New Zealand)

InterContinental Wellington (IHG)

Nugget Point Hotel Queenstown (Capstone Hotel Management)

Upcoming New Zealand hotel openings include:

Tribe Auckland (2024) (Accor)

Hotel Indigo Auckland (2024) (IHG)

Grand Chancellor Auckland (2024) (Grand Chancellor Hotels)

Pullman Hamilton (2026) (Accor)

Raddison Red (TBC) (Raddison)



