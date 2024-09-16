New Bus Services A Winner In West Auckland

Passenger numbers on West Auckland’s new bus network are 40% higher than expected, while ongoing improvements are making those bus trips faster and more reliable.

In November 2023, Auckland Transport (AT) launched the flagship Western Express (WX1) bus service alongside a number of re-designed routes as part of a plan to make it faster and easier for West Aucklanders to travel locally and into the city.

Passenger trips on the 21 new routes have already exceeded AT’s end of year target of 3.5 million, with some routes recording more than double the expected number of passengers.

“The response to the new bus services has been really positive,” says MP for Te Atatū Phil Twyford.

“Westies have been crying out for a solution to chronic congestion for years and it's good to see progress made towards addressing this.

“The plan to optimise these bus services with smarter use of the roads is already proving successful, with more people moving through the network and less time stuck in traffic. There is certainly more to be done, and I acknowledge AT and their partners for the successful delivery of this project.”

The Henderson-Massey Local Board and Waitakere Ward Councillors say having these improved public transport options is good for the community and for the environment.

“The Northwest is one of the fastest growing areas of Auckland. We welcome these improvements, which are a step in the right direction in addressing the transport inequities that West Aucklanders experience daily,” they say.

“A reliable and integrated public transport system is a must have for West Auckland – we look forward to more progress that will unlock the potential and productivity of the West and bring us closer to meeting our climate goals.”

AT’s Head of Public Transport Services Planning and Development Pete Moth says it is fantastic more people are using the bus than ever before across all parts of West Auckland, with the flow on effects keeping our city moving.

"The patronage figures show that if frequent services are provided where people can just turn up to their bus stop and go, we can start to shift the dial on our city’s congestion.

“Opening up more destinations on these new routes has given people more travel options, so it’s been great to see a wide mix of trips on the new bus network – not just going to and from the city centre, but local trips too.

“When people have confidence the bus can get them where they need to go and they don’t have to rely on a car, everyone on the road can get to their destination faster.”

Bus improvements being rolled out

As part of AT’s plan to make bus trips quicker and more reliable for the growing number of passengers on the new bus network, there are a number of improvements either completed or underway in the Northwest, including:

Te Atatū Peninsula and Te Atatū South T2 lanes, which opened earlier in the year. Bus travel times reduced by as much as 48%. Congestion has not increased. Speed and productivity benefits for all road users. Moves approximately 800 extra people during the morning peak.

Bus priority lane on Triangle Rd, Massey, expected to be complete by the end of the year. Will reduce journey times for bus users heading towards Lincoln Road and to the new Lincoln bus interchange.

Bus lanes in progress along Fred Taylor Drive and the State Highway 16 on-ramp. Will greatly improve the reliability of the WX1 as it heads onto the motorway. On-ramp signals can be adjusted to maintain or increase the flow of general traffic when needed.



“We acknowledge that the speed and reliability of bus services, including the WX1, can be compromised at peak times,” Mr Moth says.

“One of the main inhibitors to a quick and reliable bus service is congestion on the road. This is why we have bus and T2/T3 lanes across Auckland and why they’re needed in the Northwest – so buses aren’t getting stuck in traffic and more people are able to move on our roads more efficiently.”

A new bus station is also under construction at Westgate and there are plans to run some bus services more often. There are more improvements to come.

40 new electric buses will hit the streets from April 2025 on the WX1, 11T, 11W and 120 bus routes.

“This includes more than 20 electric double-decker buses, adding much-needed capacity and giving customers a cleaner way to travel,” Mr Moth says.

Western Express outpacing Northern Express

Patronage on the new WX1 and 11 bus services has been growing more quickly than when Northern Busway services were first introduced on Auckland’s North Shore.

“When the Northern Express was first launched, it took four years for it to reach the same popularity as the Western Express and 11 bus services have in just eight months,” Mr Moth says.

The Northern Express has gone on to be one of Auckland’s most popular bus routes following the construction of the Northern Busway, allowing buses to bypass traffic and often deliver quicker journeys than private vehicles.

A busway which could be used by the WX1 is currently being explored by NZTA. It would run along State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre.

Notes:

The Western Express (WX1), 11T and 11W routes operate between Westgate, Lincoln Road, Te Atatū and the City Centre in both directions every 5 to 10 minutes from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

From April 2025, the 11T and 11W routes will become more frequent and run every 20 minutes on weekdays.

The 120 route, which runs between Henderson and Constellation Station via Westgate, will also run more often from April 2025. It will become the 12 route and join AT’s growing number of frequent transit routes (which run at least every 15 minutes and can be identified by a double-digit route number).

