Aussie xReality Group Wins $5.6m US Defence Contract

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:29 am
Press Release: xReality Group Limited

  • The contract scope is to deliver a new immersive training capability and includes supplying Operator XR system licenses along with R&D services.
  • The R&D project duration is 20 months commencing 11th September 2024.
  • The contract presents opportunities for follow on work.

xReality Group Limited (XRG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $5.6M AUD contract to deliver a new immersive training capability to the United States Department of Defence. The contract has been awarded to XRG by Acrolect Solutions LLC, DBA Endurance Group, who is serving as prime contractor to the US Department of Defence for the R&D effort.

This project represents the first sale of Operator XR’s immersive training systems to a US Federal Government customer, and will be delivered across a period of 20 months starting 11th September 2024. The contract includes pathways for follow on work within the DoD and broader US Government agencies.

CEO of XRG, Wayne Jones said “the strategic importance of this project cannot be understated, representing Operator XR’s first major engagement with the US Department of Defence. Operator XR will be jointly developing a cutting edge capability that has the potential to expand into further global agencies as well as the many operational units within the US Defence Force.”

This ASX Release is authorised by the Board of xReality Group Limited.

About xReality Group Limited

xReality Group Limited are leaders in enterprise software development for mission critical simulations for military and law enforcement. The company develops and operates physical and digital simulations. Portfolio companies include Indoor Skydiving facilities, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment, training, and production.

Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure and highly immersive. See operatorxr.com

The Company is listed on ASX on under the code XRG.

