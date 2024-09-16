Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Investigation Of Farms In India Raises Concerns For Potential Cruel Imports To New Zealand

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: Animal Policy International

As New Zealand and India discuss the potential for a bilateral trade agreement, a new investigation released today (11 September) by Animal Policy International reveals the immense suffering of hens confined to battery cages on egg farms in India, raising concerns about the potential increase in cruel imports to the New Zealand market. In response, a new national petition, launching officially at a Parliament event this evening, is urging the Government to take immediate action to stop cruel imports.

In addition to the harsh routine realities of battery cages, the footage, filmed at three egg production facilities in India earlier this year, documents:

Overcrowded conditions with up to 10 hens crammed into cages typically used for 2-3 birds

Hens with injuries, swollen glands and beaks

Dead birds left lying around the cages

Insufficient and poorly maintained water access points

Battery cages severely restrict hens' natural behaviours and have been banned in New Zealand since 2023 due to animal welfare concerns. However, they remain common in India, which is the world's third largest egg producer, with 80% of hens still confined to these cruel cages.

Already New Zealand imports a large number of products produced under conditions illegal domestically, such as the use of battery cages for egg-laying hens, sow stalls for pregnant pigs, and live lamb cutting (mulesing) of sheep. As New Zealand explores future free trade agreements, such as with India, there is a risk of further opening the market to low-welfare imports, unless measures are taken to address this issue.

"Having witnessed the conditions in India for myself, I am sure Kiwis would be horrified at what these hens are enduring,” said Rainer Kravets, Co-Executive Director of Animal Policy International. “New Zealanders have made it clear that they don't support cruel farming practices like battery cages. Allowing cruel imports produced under conditions we've banned here undermines our values and undercuts our farmers. It's time to close this loophole and ensure all products in our market meet our ethical standards."

“Standards for pork and poultry production are evolving internationally, and consumers are more and more aware of where their food comes from,” said Labour MP Rachel Boyack, hosting a launch event in Parliament for the petition. “Labour ensured there were animal welfare requirements under our trade agreements with both the UK and EU that placed an obligation not to lower our country’s specific standards for any trade advantage.”

In light of these findings, Animal Policy International is encouraging the public to sign the petition started by animal law expert and University of Auckland Associate Professor Marcelo Rodriguez Ferrere, urging the Government to enact legislation ensuring all imports meet domestic animal welfare standards. This would protect animals, protect New Zealanders from unwittingly purchasing cruel products, and protect Kiwi farmers from unfairly being undercut.

