Eco Shine Solar Wins Best Small Business At Sustainable New Zealand Business Awards

Eco Shine Solar, a family-owned solar maintenance and cleaning company, is thrilled to announce their win as Best Small Business at the Sustainable New Zealand Business Awards. This recognition celebrates the company’s innovative approach to solar panel cleaning and maintenance, their contribution to the renewable energy industry, and the sacrifices they’ve made along the way.

The O’Dea brothers—Edwin, Sam, and Ben—are no strangers to winning. Having previously represented New Zealand on the beach volleyball circuit, including earning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, the trio has now traded the sun and sand for rooftops and solar panels. Their journey from professional athletes to business owners has been driven by the same determination and grit that earned them sporting accolades.

Edwin O'Dea, co-founder of Eco Shine Solar, reflected on the win during his acceptance speech at the awards dinner:

"We're a small business. We've put blood, sweat, and tears—and endless hours—into what we're doing to service our customers. Our families have sacrificed alongside us. It's tough. We've been working behind the scenes, quietly supporting the industry, but now it's great to be recognised. The installers are out there doing amazing work, and we’re here to help support them by keeping their solar panels performing at their best."

Edwin also touched on the broader impact of running a small business in the solar industry, emphasising the challenges that many face in balancing the demands of work with family life:

“We really care about the end user, and we respect everything you guys are doing in the industry. We’re all putting hour after hour into our businesses, often at the cost of family time. Mental health and finding balance are things we all struggle with, and we hope we can all fight to find that balance together.”

The judges recognised Eco Shine Solar’s cutting-edge adoption of New Zealand's first specialised solar panel cleaning robot and their efforts to enhance energy production and extend the lifespan of solar systems. Eco Shine Solar’s commitment to sustainability, paired with their growth alongside the industry, makes them a standout business.

What the Judges Liked:

“Any service that can enhance energy production and extend solar systems' lifespans is a winner.”

“Eco Shine has entered the market ahead of the curve, building their capability in anticipation of a big growth trajectory.”

“Their service provides benefits from residential to utility scale, making them a great addition to the industry.”

This award signifies Eco Shine Solar’s evolution from professional sports champions to leaders in the renewable energy sector. As a family-run business, their success is built on a foundation of teamwork, resilience, and a commitment to providing Kiwis with the best solar maintenance services.

Sam O'Dea, co-founder, added: "Winning this award is a huge moment for us. We’ve gone from competing on the volleyball court to helping people get the most from their solar systems, and this recognition shows we’re making a real impact. We’re grateful to our families, employees, supporters and the now thousands of customers who trust us with their solar systems."

Eco Shine Solar continues to support New Zealand’s renewable energy future, with a focus on innovative, eco-friendly solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems.

For more information about Eco Shine Solar and their award-winning services, visit www.ecoshine.co.nz

