Hamilton Airport Goes International, Again

Watch out Australia – we’re on our way! WRAL chief executive Mark Morgan, board chair Barry Harris and the Hamilton Airport team celebrate today’s announcement that direct flights between Hamilton and Australia will resume in mid-2025. (Photo/Supplied)

Champagne corks are popping across the Waikato today with confirmation that direct flights between Hamilton Airport and Australia are back.

Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, has announced it will offer three return flights per week between Hamilton and the Gold Coast and four return flights per week between Hamilton and Sydney. The first flights will take off in June 2025, in time for the New Zealand school holidays.

The trans-Tasman commercial flights will be the first out of Hamilton in 13 years. The final Virgin Australia flight flew from Hamilton to Brisbane on October 27, 2012, ending 18 years of trans-Tasman flights.

Waikato Regional Airport Ltd (WRAL) chief executive Mark Morgan said today’s celebration comes after more than a year of “solid grind” by his team negotiating with the airline and border agencies.

“It’s been hard, complex work, in a very sensitive commercial environment and we are thrilled to have pulled this off. The benefits for the entire region – not just passengers – are huge. Analysis indicates the flights will boost the regional economy by about $45 million per year. That’s fantastic for everyone; this is not just about the airport, it’s a great day for the region.”

The Jetstar flights will see over 100,000 more passengers per year using Hamilton Airport, some for business and some on holiday, leading to the creation of around 60 new airport-based jobs.

Jetstar Group chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.

“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fares connections to key regions across the country.”

“As the country’s only low-cost airline, Jetstar provides critical competition in New Zealand and helps keep travel affordable for Kiwis, with one million domestic fares selling for less than $100 in the past year alone. With consistently low fares and improved reliability, there’s never been a better time to give Jetstar a go.

“We thank Hamilton and Dunedin Airports for their ongoing support of low fares travel for Kiwis. It’s through strong partnerships like these that we’re able to grow our network in New Zealand.”

Hamilton Airport will refit its northern terminal in preparation for customs, border control, aviation security and other services needed for international flights.

“We have most of the building services and fundamentals already in place following our seismic strengthening and refurbishment project completed in 2022. There is some work to do, but we did future-proof the building to the extent we could. So the work required is not major and will begin in November this year with no disruption to customers,” Morgan said.

The aircraft used on the trans-Tasman routes will be a 188-seater A320 Neo. He confirmed there was no requirement to change the runway to accommodate the services.

“The size of our runway has never been a barrier to trans-Tasman flights.”

WRAL Board of Directors chair Barry Harris said he was extraordinarily proud of what the WRAL team had achieved.

“There has been a lot of moving parts to this on both sides of the Tasman and it’s taken a lot to pull it together. We congratulate Mark’s team for what they have achieved and congratulate Jetstar too for recognising the Waikato represents a huge opportunity,” he said.

“Hamilton Airport is in good shape financially and that’s allowed us to identify opportunities and go after them. The resurrection of international fights is great for the airport but more importantly, it’s great for the wider region and for the travelling public.”

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell was jubilant today.

“This is fantastic news, brilliant. Australian visitors already account for 19 per cent of our international visitor spend in the region. Now, with direct flights into Hamilton Kirikiriroa we become even more accessible and this is fantastic news for the mighty Waikato, for the central North Island and beyond,” Greenwell said.

“This, on top of the recent announcement of two new hotels for Kirikiriroa, means the future of the visitor sector for our region is bright.”

Once flights begin Jetstar will become the fourth airline using Hamilton Airport for scheduled flights. Other carriers include Air New Zealand, Sunair and Originair.

