MMF Aotearoa Announces Elevate 2024

The Music Managers Forum Aotearoa (MMF), with the invaluable support of NZ On Air, is excited to announce the launch of Elevate 2024, a two-day in-person Professional Development Workshop specifically designed for mid-career music managers and self-managing career artists in Aotearoa. This transformative event offers managers the opportunity to enhance their skills, knowledge, and industry connections, fostering growth and sustainability in the Aotearoa music sector.

Held across Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th November at Big Fan, Tāmaki Makaurau, Elevate will bring together industry experts to share career insights and key strategies for succeeding in the fast-evolving world of music management.

Participants will dive into sessions covering:

The business of music management

Contracts and negotiations

Shifting technology landscapes

Developing and growing artist careers

Q&A sessions with industry veterans

Evening networking mixer

“The MMF Aotearoa is thrilled to launch Elevate, our first professional development workshop for Music Managers. Music Managers play a crucial role in shaping and supporting the careers of our artists, and investing in their development is key to supporting the growth and sustainability of our sector. We are hugely grateful to NZ On Air for their support.”

Cushla Aston, Chairperson MMF Aotearoa

Open to current members of the MMF by application, the workshop will not only provide participants with vital knowledge and skills, but will also foster connections with other managers and industry leaders through dedicated networking opportunities. This two-day experience will be complemented by a series of online follow-up sessions, ensuring ongoing support for participants after the event.

Elevate 2024 programme is open to all current members of MMF Aotearoa. The application process will consider each applicant's management experience, current career activity, and how they plan to utilise the Elevate programme to further their professional development. Applicants must also be available to attend both days.

MMF Aotearoa is offering three out-of-town grants to assist with travel and accommodation costs for participants located outside of the event’s host city. Successful recipients of these grants will have their flights and accommodation covered. Participants can find more information and indicate interest in these grants during the application process.

Applications open on Monday 16th September 2024 and must be submitted by 5pm on Thursday 26th September 2024. To apply, visit the MMF Aotearoa website and complete the application form. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your career in music management with hands-on learning, expert guidance, and ongoing support.

Note:

Music Managers Forum Aotearoa is the collective voice for music managers and self-managed artists, both signed and independent. The MMF Aotearoa is an independent, non-profit trade association dedicated to helping grow artist manager businesses through education, networking and advocacy.

The MMF Aotearoa work towards a fairer, honest and more transparent music industry which operates with the highest of integrity in the interests of the artists our members represent. We aim to represent the wide diversity of voices and backgrounds of music managers and their artists.

NZ On Air is an independent government funding agency that funds the recording and promotion of single songs and multi-song projects that reflect Aotearoa New Zealand and have the potential to reach both significant broadcast and online audiences. We do this by funding artists and musicians to professionally record and create content that resonates and engages with audiences. Alongside New Music Single and New Music Project funding streams, NZ On Air Music also offers Waiata Takitahi, New Music Pasifika, New Music Pan-Asian and New Music Kids focused funding rounds.

The New Zealand Music Commission Te Reo Reka O Aotearoa is a government funded organisation that promotes music from New Zealand and supports the growth of New Zealand music businesses – both culturally and economically, at home and abroad. The hub of NZ Music Month, the Music Commission also deliver contemporary music programmes in schools, including the Musicians Mentoring in Schools Programme; provides music upskilling tools and resources; and runs the international market development & trade show programme Outward Sound.

© Scoop Media

