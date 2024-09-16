Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Raises An Outstanding $335,697 For Cranford Hospice

The 2024 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction has once again showcased the incredible generosity and spirit of the Hawke's Bay community, raising a remarkable $335,697 in support of Cranford Hospice. Over 300 wine enthusiasts gathered at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre on Saturday, to celebrate the local wine industry.

Excitement levels were high and the bidding competition fierce right from the start, taking only seven lots to raise the first $50,000 under the guidance of legendary Harcourts Hawke’s Bay auctioneer, Chris Kennedy.

Lot 23, a privately donated vertical of Te Mata Estate Coleraine spanning four decades, was tipped to be one of the standouts of the day before bidding started, and guests were not disappointed.

Guests enjoy the wine tasting session before the auction action kicks off. (Photo/ Florence Charvin)

The 37-bottle collection was purchased by Isaac’s Plumbing and Electrical—a long-time sponsor and generous supporter of the auction—for $18,000. In a stunning act of generosity, Isaac’s director Gavin Streeter immediately donated the lot back to be re-auctioned, and it was purchased a second time for $16,500.

“It was an amazing moment. The crowd was blown away, and I think it inspired the room to continue their generous bidding right to the very last lot” said Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction General Manager, Sam Kershaw.

"In what are challenging economic times, the Hawke’s Bay community showed up in an extraordinary way. We are thrilled to have raised so much money this year. It shows how incredibly cherished and valued Cranford Hospice is across our region” said Kershaw.

Cranford Hospice, which provides palliative care services to the Hawke's Bay community, relies heavily on donations, and the annual Wine Auction remains its largest private annual donor. Every cent raised goes directly to support the hospice, making a significant impact on the lives of countless families.

Peter Cowley, Chairman of the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, thanked winemakers and sponsors for their continued support, acknowledging the vital role they play in making the event possible. "A fundraising total like this reflects the quality of the wine that was donated. Every year, our local winemakers put forward their very best, including many wines blended uniquely for the auction. Wine lovers were spoiled for choice with this year’s line-up of lots. And we simply couldn’t do it without our sponsors, so a big thank you to them also” said Cowley.

Another highlight of the day was the sale of this year’s feature artwork, ‘The Devil is in the Details’ by local artist Helen Kerridge, which attracted spirited bidding and sold for $40,000 to an absentee bidder. The highest-selling wine lot, aside from the Coleraine, was a half barrique of 2024 Kakara Cabernet Sauvignon Syrah blend, donated by Paritua Wines, which went for $15,000.

Andrew Lesperance, CEO of Cranford Hospice, expressed deep gratitude for the generosity on display. “We are immensely grateful and humbled by the support from the Hawke’s Bay community, especially the bidders. The need for our services continues to increase each year, and a donation like this makes a huge difference in enabling us to continue supporting families with palliative care across Hawke’s Bay.”

