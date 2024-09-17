DRIVEN Car Guide Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Car Comparison Tool

A state-of-the-art car comparison tool has been launched by New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s DRIVEN Car Guide.

As a leading automative brand in New Zealand, DRIVEN Car Guide has designed a tool to give the power back to car buyers. Providing them with unparalleled convenience and choice, the DRIVEN Car Guide Car Comparison Tool intends to redefine how Kiwis research and compare vehicles online. Unlike traditional car brand websites, which limit comparisons to within their own inventory, DRIVEN’s tool is unique in that it allows users to evaluate up to three different brands, makes and models, side-by-side.

Leveraging comprehensive data sourced from global automative data hub, JATO, the guide provides in-depth specifications and pricing details at the click of a button, presenting both convenience and accuracy for customers.

Dean Evans, Editor of DRIVEN, says: "As a first-of-its-kind in the New Zealand media landscape, this tool marks a significant milestone for DRIVEN Car Guide. It's a game-changer for consumers, offering a seamless way to compare features and pricing across multiple brands without the hassle of navigating between different websites.

“The Car Comparison Tool addresses a critical need identified during DRIVEN Car Guide’s extensive research phase. It aims to streamline the car buying journey by enabling prospective buyers to make informed decisions based on comprehensive, side-by-side comparisons of vehicles they are considering.

“Whether researching compact city cars or robust SUVs, the tool promises to be an invaluable resource, offering a holistic view of each vehicle's strengths and specifications. The initiative reaffirms DRIVEN’s position as a leader in automotive journalism and digital innovation within the region,” says Evans.

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, says: "The car comparison tool takes DRIVEN Car Guide a step further towards helping New Zealanders make better choices when it comes to selecting a vehicle to suit their needs. We've leveraged NZME's strength in audience data and combined it with innovative technology solutions to create more utility within DRIVEN Car Guide that not only helps the user but gives our advertisers more targeted opportunities to reach their audiences."

For more information on the DRIVEN Car Guide Car Comparison Tool, click here.

© Scoop Media

